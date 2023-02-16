Submit Release
Dr. Fenwa Milhouse Discusses What No One Tells You About Women, Aging, & Intimacy

Dr. Fenwa Milhouse discusses how aging can lead to female sexual dysfunction and urinary incontinence and the latest treatment options for relief.

If you go to a physician or a provider that's kind of minimizing your concerns, trying to just dismiss them, normalize them, - keep looking. There are people like me that will take these seriously.”
— Dr. Fenwa Milhouse
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fenwa Milhouse chats with TOPDOCS podcast host Maggie McKay about how aging can lead to female sexual dysfunction and urinary incontinence and the latest treatment options available for relief in this "What No One Tells You About Women, Aging, & Intimacy" episode.

Dr. Milhouse is a leading board-certified and fellowship-trained urogynecologist specializing in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.

After serving as a leading pelvic floor surgeon at one of Illinois' largest private practices, she founded Down There Urology - offering treatment solutions for women with an emphasis on sexual dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prolapse prevention/treatment options, and more; - all while providing top-notch care that looks out for each patient’s individual needs.

Known as #Your Favorite Urologist on social media, Dr. Milhouse has been featured in various media outlets like Yahoo Style, Huffington Post, Essence Magazine, CNN, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Insider, MDNEWSLINE, Sex With Dr. Jess, and Black Doctor Org to name a few. She regularly offers advice to keep her audience informed about medical breakthroughs related to this specialty field so they can be empowered when it comes to self-care “down there”.

Readers who watch this latest vodcast episode will learn the number one sexual complaint menopausal women are currently experiencing, the safe and FDA-approved options for relief for this complaint, and why women keep getting UTIs and what they can do about it.

Preview: What No One Tells You About Women, Aging, & Intimacy

