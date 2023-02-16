Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - February 16, 2023
Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that investment in building construction decreased 1.3% to $20.2 billion in December. The residential sector declined 2.1% to $14.6 billion, while the non-residential sector was up 0.8% to $5.6 billion. Industrial construction investment increased for the 13th consecutive month, up 2.1% to $1.1 billion. Commercial construction investment remained relatively stable for the month. Institutional construction investment increased 1.5% to $1.4 billion and has remained around this value since October 2021.
The top video is courtesy of one of my favorite YouTube channels, Interesting Engineering. A team of researchers from Imperial College London and Empa mixed two of the most popular technologies in the tech industry and came up with the concept of 3D printing drone swarms. This system that was inspired by wasps can make construction faster and cheaper, offering a possible solution to overpopulation and the housing crisis.
More content shares from members include:
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Fun Side of Construction: From Themed Hotels to Aquariums, Unconventional Building Projects
• Magic Lite Ltd. - Magic Lite expands and improves Tape Light offering
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Protecting Workers: Be aware of what you are breathing
• Nesbitt Training - Construction & Aggregate – Back to the Basics
• Skyline Group - Large Flat Commercial Rooftop Introduces a Roofline System to the Rooftop
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Five Equipment Dealership Trends that will Shape 2023
• First Onsite - Freezing Rain and Your Home or Business – How to prepare and recover after a winter ice event
