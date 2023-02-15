Submit Release
Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the newly appointed Ambassador of Australia

15/02/2023

195

On February 15, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Australia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Graeme Meehan Leslie, who arrived to turkmen capital on a working visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Australian Ambassador presented to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs copies of his credentials. V.Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to this responsible post and wished him success in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations.

In order to determine the priority directions for the further development of political, economic and cultural-humanitarian relations between our countries, the Turkmen side proposed to hold political consultations between the foreign policy agencies of Turkmenistan and Australia this year.

In the field of trade and economic cooperation, it was proposed to facilitate direct contacts between companies and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Australia. In this regard, parties offered to organize and hold a business forum that would allow business circles to familiarize themselves with the potential of the markets  and develop proposals for further cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The diplomats also noted the availability of opportunities for bilateral cooperation in scientific, cultural and humanitarian fields.

