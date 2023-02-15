2023 brings Cannabis Consumption Lounges to Las Vegas
Consumption Lounges in 2023 will be one of the most important events offering year round tourist attractions.
“Las Vegas visitors will want to check out a few Cannabis Consumption Lounges so that they can tell their friends back home what it’s like”.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 is going to be a very exciting year in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be new major hotels opening this year, as the Dream and the Fountainebleau open their doors. As for new attractions, the Las Vegas Formula 1 race is set for November and F1 has signed for the next 10 years. U2 will launch the New $2.2 billion MSG Sphere later this summer. Build up to Super Bowl 58 which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has already started. The opening of 40 Cannabis Consumption Lounges in 2023 will be one of the most important events offering year round tourist attractions.
— Tim Morales
A whole new industry has arrived in Nevada. Consumption Lounges.
“What many people do not realize is the importance of this new law. Consumption Lounges will be a whole new sector of the Cannabis Industry across the country. People from around the world will be watching as the first Consumption Lounge sites open in the Las Vegas market. Within the next few years, we expect these lounges will become popular across the country. Soon you will see consumption areas in bars or restaurants”, said Tim Morales, Founder of Cannabis Lounges dot Vegas. “Las Vegas visitors will want to check out a few Cannabis Consumption Lounges so that they can tell their friends back home what it’s like. We can’t wait to see the different Consumption Lounge themes being developed and the options for consumers”.
Cannabis Lounges dot Vegas is providing the #1 Consumption Lounge Directory in the Vegas area. Along with the lounges, there will be additional listings for bars and restaurants, cannabis-friendly hotels, and shows and attractions. Local businesses are encouraged to partner with Cannabis Lounges dot Vegas on this new venture. Each listing will be able to post pictures and videos of their services.
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has issued 20 Consumption Lounge Licenses to Licensed Dispensaries, 10 Independent Consumption Lounges and 10 Social Equity Licenses. We can’t wait to see the different themes for these Consumption Lounges.
