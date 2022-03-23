Hemp CR Inc to attend the NOCO Hemp Expo Business and Investment Summit
If you’re interested in keeping up with the new Medical Cannabis and Hemp regulations that will be out soon in Costa Rica, you may consider joining the Cannabis Industry Association Costa Rica.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp CR Inc is pleased to announce that CEO Tim Morales will be attending the NOCO Hemp Expo in Denver, Colorado this week.
“I’m very excited to be able to attend the Business and Investor Summit this year. Last year as exhibitors at the expo, I didn’t get to experience the full value of attending and listening to the many speakers. I hope to find some new Hemp products and techniques to add to our Costa Rica project”, said Morales. “Before I flew out, we were honored to speak at the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association luncheon to explain, what’s in the recently passed Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill. Interest in the many new opportunities for Costa Rica and early investors has been great. We have been working on this project for over 7 years, so it is exciting to see things are moving forward.”
If you are interested in keeping up to date with the new Medical Cannabis and Hemp regulations that will be coming out soon in Costa Rica, you may consider joining the Cannabis Industry Association Costa Rica. The first 100 people that sign up will receive a CIACR T-shirt.
Hemp CR Inc. is penetrating the Hemp and CBD markets in the USA and Latin America.
