Cannabis Industry Association Costa Rica presents "What’s in the New Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill #21388”

— Timothy Morales
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA , April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industry Association Costa Rica, invites you to join Massimo Manzi, Executive Director of PROMED in Costa Rica and Tim Morales, CEO of Hemp CR Inc on April 20th, 2022 at 11 am pst- 2 pm est, to learn “What’s in the New Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill #21388”

"With the final Medical Cannabis and Hemp regulations being written now, understanding them will be key to finding the right opportunities in these new Costa Rican markets for you", said Tim Morales CEO of Hemp CR.

Joining the discussion will be Lezli Engelking, President and Founder of FOCUS- Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards.

Representatives from Nassar Abogados law firm and Colliers Real Estate of Costa Rica. These firms will explain what it takes to do business or purchase real estate in Costa Rica.

There will be many investment opportunities in these new exciting markets in Costa Rica.

You don’t want to miss this FREE webinar. Please sign-up here.

Cannabis Industry Association Costa Rica (CIACR) was started in 2015 while Mr. Morales was living in Costa Rica and working on passage of the first CR Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill.

CIACR was involved the the first Latin American Medical Cannabis Conference in July of 2016 in San Jose, Costa Rica. CIACR had a booth in November 2016 at the MJ Biz Conference at the Rio Hotel, in Las Vegas with over 14,000 attendees.

Please consider joining CIACR to keep up to date on the Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Markets. For a limited time all new members will receive a Free CIACR logo T-Shirt.

Timothy Morales
Hemp CR Inc
+1 262-374-9229
email us here

