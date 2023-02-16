Gimme Metal's Latest Exclusive Vinyl Drop Includes First NFT
Exclusive Deicide boxset includes digital collectible as Gimme sets its sights on building the world’s first music fan loyalty program on the Polygon blockchain
Every digital collectible we drop will be developed according to our guiding principle: always reward loyalty and deliver value.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gimme, the premier destination for music fans, today revealed its first digital collectible NFT, available exclusively with the purchase of a limited edition blue vinyl Deicide Boxsetet. The NFT, which is limited to 300 lucky Deicide fans, depicts all nine of the legendary death metal band’s LPs released on Roadrunner Records, on blue vinyl. Fans have the option to add the NFT to their digital wallet or simply use it for bragging rights on their social media channels and within the Gimme Metal community.
— Tyler Lenane, CEO Gimme
“We’ve always wanted to offer a digital collectible to our community of Metal superfans, but were initially skeptical of NFTs as an irresponsible ‘get rich quick’ scheme that was costly to the environment,” said Tyler Lenane, CEO and co-founder, Gimme. “Fortunately, our partner Fanaply has been hard at work breaking down the barriers to sustainably create amazing fan experiences for the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment, and we believe now is the time to expand our collectible offerings into the web3 ecosystem.”
The Deicide NFT is included with the boxset that is the first collection of the band’s albums released on Roadrunner, including their seven full-length releases and the “Feasting the Beast” EP the band recorded as Amon, all on blue vinyl. Limited to only 300 units and created exclusively for Gimme Metal in partnership with Warner Music, each box is individually numbered and comes with a poster, an insert with tracks/credit information, and a Deicide sticker sheet. These digital collectibles are minted on the environmentally-friendly Polygon blockchain, which uses 99.9% less electricity than industry-standard blockchains, and users can choose to save the NFT in their digital wallet.
“We’ve already done the hardest bit – building a highly engaged, authentic community of fans who are collectors,” said Lenane, citing the popularity of the Gimme Metal Vinyl Club, which ships an exclusive LP to fans monthly. “It was of vital importance to us that our first digital collectible reward our best customers for being fans–not a ploy to squeeze more dollars from them with a novel trinket. Every digital collectible we drop will be developed according to our guiding principle: always reward loyalty and deliver value.”
Lenane and team are already putting that principle to work on the company’s next fan reward initiative using blockchain technology: a music fan loyalty program that rewards members with points for purchases, much like some credit cards do today. This effort will expand Gimme’s Web3 presence and leverage Fanaply’s vast experience creating accessible NFTs for brands and artists.
"Our commitment to delivering scalable and accessible NFT solutions that activate, organize, and reward fandom has always been our top priority," explains Fanaply co-founder Mike Rosenthal. "And music fans, with their incredible passion and loyalty, are some of the most valuable fans in the world. So we believe this partnership with Gimme, who have one of the most robust fan community platforms around, presents an unparalleled opportunity to generate meaningful value for the music industry and their fans."
Gimme was built for the passionate music fan, and was designed around the belief that communities create great music experiences, and great music experiences are the foundation for the future success of the music industry. While the legacy streaming services focus on feeding the masses with a search bar and an algorithm, Gimme built a home for music fans where they can interact with a vibrant community, have access to artists and creators, discover new music from trusted sources, and express their fandom in the service and out in the world, with exclusive tee shirts, pins and patches, as well as VIP experiences. NFTs are a natural extension for these fans, who generate double the revenue per paying customer as the streaming services, and have spent in excess of half a million dollars on Gimme goods over the past six months.
“Music fans have always needed to express their love for bands and artists, whether it was the sheet music left on the piano, the vinyl records or CDs displayed in the collection, the music cranked on a car stereo, or the pins worn on denim jackets,” observed Lenane. “These are all ways fans broadcast in the physical world that they are a punk, a metalhead or a lover of hip-hop. That type of expression has never existed in the digital realm, but with the launch of this digital collectible, Gimme get us one step closer, with much more to come.”
About Gimme:
Gimme Radio is the ultimate music experience for the true music fan. As the only online music service and store designed with the idea of community at its core, Gimme believes in the passion of the music community to give its listeners great programming – and for its listeners to give back to artists through subscriptions, sales, and tipping. Every song played on Gimme is hand-selected by the musicians, music journalists, producers, labels, and tastemakers that music fans already know and trust. On Gimme, listeners, DJs and artists can all engage in a conversation around the music - as it’s playing. Learn more at www.gimmeradio.com, or download the Gimme Metal or Gimme Country app.
About Fanaply
Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world’s biggest fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Since 2019 they have created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Bubba Wallace, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Colorado Avalanche, Death Row Records, Nashville Predators, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds
of Summer, Kentucky Derby, NASCAR team JTG Racing, Rolling Loud, Trevor Noah and many more. For more information, visit www.fanaply.com and www.fanaplysolutions.com
