Gimme Radio Gives Artists a New Platform to Reach Millions of Fans with Airwaves, its Artist-in-Residence Program
Paul Cauthen, Charley Crockett, Blood Incantation, Midnight, Cave-In, Molly Tuttle, Kaitlin Butts, Matt Pike, GWAR, and Voivod take over Gimme Airwaves
We’re investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote dynamic creators who can shake up the digital music experience and advance music culture, while giving fans new music to discover.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have access to more music than ever, yet the big legacy music services continue to cater only to the most commercially successful artists, depriving independent voices of valuable exposure and promotion dollars.
— Tyler Lenane, CEO Gimme Radio
To the team at Gimme Radio, the digital music destination where fans connect with their favorite artists and support them through tipping, vinyl subscriptions, and merchandise sales, this starves music culture and leaves legions of music fans out in the cold.
That’s why the premier social audio company launched Airwaves, its new artist-in-residence program that turns Gimme over to a hand-picked selection of artists for four, two-hour shows, programmed by the artists personally and punctuated with their knowledge of music, years of stories from the road, and behind-the-scenes insights from the studio. For one month, the shows are played every week and promoted extensively to millions of listeners through Gimme’s partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, in addition to Gimme’s global community of engaged music fans.
“There is so much great music being created, yet no matter where you tune in, it’s the same voices, across a very limited range of genres,” said Tyler Lenane, CEO, Gimme Radio. “Airwaves is our solution for this sonic stagnation. We’re investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote dynamic creators who can shake up the digital music experience and advance music culture, while giving fans new music to discover as they chat with artists and the most passionate music community on the planet.”
Airwaves exists to lift the voices and careers of great up-and-coming artists and music icons. Working in partnership with Gimme producers, the artist-in-residence curates a collection of tunes and the stories that go along with them. Gimme has developed a proprietary process where, in a single one-hour session, Gimme transforms an artist interview into eight hours of engaging, conversational radio programming that is unlike anything on the air, online, or anywhere.
“At Gimme we believe that artists who often sit outside of the Top 40, usually without major label backing, are those who move culture and deserve to be heard,” declared Lenane. “Unfortunately, on the big legacy music services, the most lucrative opportunities go to the top hitmakers, while independent artists are forced to hustle for what’s left. We’re here to change those upside-down economics by giving them airtime and heavy promotion across iHeartMedia and Gimme Radio channels, to millions of new fans they can’t reach anywhere else.”
The first artists-in-residence include the fastest-rising stars in Country and Metal, including: Paul Cauthen, Charley Crockett, Blood Incantation, and Midnight. Fans will find a complete schedule of all Airwave artists by downloading the Gimme Metal and Gimme Country apps. The shows are free, with new artists being added regularly, and fans have the ability to chat, tip, and buy exclusive merch as the music plays.
Gimme Radio is the ultimate music service for the true music fan. As the only online music service designed with the idea of community at its core, Gimme believes in the passion of the music community to give its listeners great programming – and for its listeners to give back to artists through subscriptions, sales, and tipping. Every song played on Gimme is hand-selected by the musicians, music journalists, producers, labels, and tastemakers that music fans already know and trust. On Gimme, listeners, DJs and artists can all engage in a conversation around the music - as it’s playing. Learn more at www.gimmeradio.com, or download the Gimme Metal or Gimme Country app.
