Gimme Revamps Social Audio Apps with New Features that Unite Content, Community and Commerce
Gimme is the ultimate music As the only online music service designed with community at its core, Gimme believes in the passion of the music community to give listeners great programming – and for fans to give back to artists through subscriptions, sales, and tipping.
Gimme designed an immersive, fan-first experience that directly connects fans with a music community of Metal and Americana fans and artists unlike any existing digital music service.
New design brings music fans and artists together with an immersive listening experience that expands artists’ promotional cycle and drives merchandise sales
“We built Gimme because the legacy streaming services have completely failed both music fans and the vast majority of artists who find their work increasingly commoditized by products designed exclusively to serve the masses and massively popular artists,” said Tyler Lenane, CEO and co-founder, Gimme, the digital music destination where fans connect with their favorite artists and support them through tipping, vinyl subscriptions, digital memberships, and merchandise sales. “By trying to serve all fans they serve none, while artists chase fractions of pennies to scrounge a living wage from their music.”
The new design is the pure expression of Gimme’s core belief that the way to best serve fans is to create an experience that connects content, commerce and community, and is informed by the vast insights gleaned over the past five years from Gimme’s engaged communities of Metal and Americana fans.
Overwhelmingly, fans want more than just a search box, an algorithm, and millions of tracks. They demand interaction with other fans, access to creators, storytelling, real music discovery from trusted sources, meaningful ways to express their fandom, ownership of the community as content creators and event organizers, all wrapped into an “always on” interactive experience.
In addition, artists want to continue to create their art and connect authentically with their fans without spending countless hours producing social media posts. The new apps deliver on all fronts with an immersive experience that breaks down the barriers between fans and artists and breaks up the outdated $9.99 per month model, which limits fans’ ability to fully support the music and artists they love.
Gimme has always believed that hosted live audio experiences, like great radio, are the best way to discover new music and build a sense of community. The new apps showcase and promote more compelling content–and the fans and artists that are creating it–than ever before. Listeners can instantly see what’s on across all Gimme’s social audio and video experiences, all created by artists, labels, and tastemakers, and plan for upcoming specials with notifications of when these shows air. Further, the new apps serve up past bits of exciting content plucked from over 15,000 hours of original and exclusive programming developed over the last five years.
“We make it fun and easy for fans to participate in our community—without imposing limits to what they spend,” said Lenane. “When you leave it up to the fan to contribute what they want to be part of the service, whether that’s buying a record or participating in a live chat with an artist, they spend more time and money on Gimme—which improves both the product experience and the economics of the business. In fact, as our community has grown, so has our average revenue per customer. It’s undeniable proof that we are serving and satisfying fans.”
By focusing on the masses with an all-you-can-eat model, legacy music services by design neglect the needs of dedicated fans who are estimated to spend $37.5 Billion annually on music. While these fans compromise only 17 percent of listeners, they account for 61 percent of total spending, according to Midia Research.
With an immersive, fan-first experience that directly connects fans with a music community and organically offers merchandise and vinyl–much of it exclusive– for sale as well as VIP experiences, Gimme is able to generate double the revenue per paying customer as the legacy streaming services, so artists who participate in Gimme communities can earn a living wage through their music.
Beyond merchandise sales, which are on track to exceed $1 million in the next 12 months, Gimme provides artists with promotional opportunities outside of the traditional release-driven cycle. Today, that includes hosted shows with tipping, premium chat experiences, and advertising to millions of listeners on iHeartMedia; with new monetization vehicles that allow fans to express their fandom, including more exclusive merchandise and fan memberships, coming soon.
“There have never been more avenues for artists to create, share, and monetize their work, but they exist separately and require a lot of effort for both the artist and the fan to maintain,” observed Lenane. “Artists don’t need more tools, they need a platform that allows them to earn while they sleep, and fans don’t need a bigger catalog, they need better curation. Through the powerful integration of community, content, and commerce, the new design is a significant step forward in achieving our vision of a creator economy where all artists can thrive.”
About Gimme Radio:
Gimme Radio is the ultimate music service for the true music fan. As the only online music service designed with the idea of community at its core, Gimme believes in the passion of the music community to give its listeners great programming – and for its listeners to give back to artists through subscriptions, sales, and tipping. Every song played on Gimme is hand-selected by the musicians, music journalists, producers, labels, and tastemakers that music fans already know and trust. On Gimme, listeners, DJs and artists can all engage in a conversation around the music - as it’s playing. Learn more at www.gimmeradio.com, or download the Gimme Metal or Gimme Country app.
