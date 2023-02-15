Shari Schenewerk and Harry Bozoian receive Missouri Certified Economic Developer (MoCED) designation from Missouri Economic Development Council

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Shari Schenewerk, North Regional Manager for the Regional Engagement Division, and Harry Bozoian, Planning Specialist for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, have earned the Missouri Certified Economic Developer (MoCED) credential from the Missouri Economic Development Council. Schenewerk and Bozoian were recognized last week for their achievements at the Missouri Economic Development Council’s Economic Issues Summit.

“These achievements speak to the quality, commitment, and dedication of DED’s team,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We are committed to providing ongoing professional development opportunities for our team members. I’m incredibly proud to support Shari and Harry as they learn and apply new knowledge and skills valuable to helping Missourians prosper.”

Schenewerk has served as North Regional Manager for four years where she promotes a healthy and thriving community and business culture. Bozoian, as Planning Specialist for the CDBG program, provides guidance on project development, assists community partners with the application process, and provides education on available funding sources.

“This is an MEDC program created specifically for our membership,” said Shawna Searcy, President of the Missouri Economic Development Council. “Only 22 members have achieved the MoCED certification so far, demonstrating their incredible commitment to growing Missouri’s economy.”

The MoCED designation acknowledges Missouri economic development practitioners’ commitment to advancing the state’s economy and elevating the profession. To achieve the designation, candidates must pass a rigorous exam to demonstrate a broad understanding of Missouri’s economic development assets and their ability to serve as a knowledgeable resource and liaison for businesses and communities as they grow and thrive in Missouri.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

About the Missouri Economic Development Council

The Missouri Economic Development Council (MEDC) is the authoritative voice on economic development and related issues in Missouri. A statewide, nonprofit association of economic development professionals and community leaders, MEDC has been the unified voice of Missouri economic developers since 1979. For more information about the MoCED program, visit showme.org.