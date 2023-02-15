Diversified Labeling Solutions Adds RFID Label Converting Capabilities
Diversified Labeling Solutions has expanded its RFID label business with the addition of a Mark Andy flexographic press with an inline Tamarack RFID inserter.
Bringing RFID label production inhouse allows us to better serve our distributors and offer RFID labels that will maximize performance and minimize costs.”ITASCA, IL, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure-sensitive labels, has expanded its RFID label business with the addition of a new Mark Andy flexographic press with an inline Tamarack RFID inserter.
— James Cirigliano
As a leading national label supplier, DLS has seen significant growth in the demand for RFID labels. To continue to meet customer demand, and bring RFID label conversion inhouse, DLS has installed a new 13” 4-color Mark Andy 2200 flexographic press with three die cutters, a perforation station and an inline Tamarack P500 RFID module. The new equipment is installed in DLS’ Itasca, IL facility and adds to DLS’s already significant production portfolio. With five nationwide locations, DLS maintains a fleet of over 50 presses including flexographic, UV digital, HP Indigo and hybrid printing equipment.
Utilizing the new press and RFID equipment, DLS can produce RAIN RFID labels on a variety of face stocks, to meet the specific demands of their distributor’s applications. As the official OEM supplier for TSC Printronix Auto ID, DLS will also be able to more efficiently produce RFID labels to work with the full line of TSC Printronix Auto ID RFID printers.
“We’ve seen consistent growth for demand of RFID labels in the last several years,” says DLS Vice President of Marketing, James Cirigliano. “With major retailers, such as Walmart, mandating their suppliers comply with increased RFID mandates, we anticipate this growth will only continue. Bringing RFID label production inhouse allows us to better serve our distributors and offer RFID labels that will maximize performance and minimize costs.”
“We did a lot of research to determine the best solution for DLS to bring RFID label production in-house,” says DLS CEO, Bill Johnstone. “Ultimately, we felt the flexibility and scalability that the Mark Andy/Tamarack solution offered was the best fit for DLS and our customers. The new press adds production capacity when needed, and the modular design of the Tamarack gives us room to grow as our RFID label business expands.”
A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto “We only succeed when you do,” DLS’s dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.
James Cirigliano
Diversified Labeling Solutions
+1 800.397.3013 x177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube