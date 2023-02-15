Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000754
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: A/Sgt. Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/12/23, 1634 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Rd, Troy
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Trey Therrien
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/12/23, while on patrol in the town of Troy I observed a vehicle traveling north on East Hill Rd in excess of the posted speed limit of 35MPH. Radar was activated and displayed a reading of 83MPH on the target vehicle. The operator identified himself as Troy Therrien and was operating a 2021 Ford F-150. Therrien was issued a civil speeding ticket as well as a criminal citation for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/23, 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881