Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: A/Sgt. Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/12/23, 1634 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Rd, Troy

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Trey Therrien

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/12/23, while on patrol in the town of Troy I observed a vehicle traveling north on East Hill Rd in excess of the posted speed limit of 35MPH. Radar was activated and displayed a reading of 83MPH on the target vehicle. The operator identified himself as Troy Therrien and was operating a 2021 Ford F-150. Therrien was issued a civil speeding ticket as well as a criminal citation for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/23, 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A