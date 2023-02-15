Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

 

CASE#: 23A5000754

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: A/Sgt. Drew 

 

STATION: Derby 

 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 2/12/23, 1634 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Rd, Troy 

 

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed 

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Trey Therrien 

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

On 2/12/23, while on patrol in the town of Troy I observed a vehicle traveling north on East Hill Rd in excess of the posted speed limit of 35MPH. Radar was activated and displayed a reading of 83MPH on the target vehicle. The operator identified himself as Troy Therrien and was operating a 2021 Ford F-150. Therrien was issued a civil speeding ticket as well as a criminal citation for the above offense.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/23, 1000 hours 

 

COURT: Orleans 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL:  N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

