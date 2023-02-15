Royalton Barracks/Embezzlement
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B105137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2017-2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamsville, Vermont
VIOLATION: Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Rebecca A. McCuller
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alachua, Florida
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/2021 the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks began an investigation into a report of embezzlement by a former employee of Timson Hill Preschool located in Williamsville, Vermont. The employee, identified as Rebecca McCuller, 54, was employed as the school director for approximately four years, from 2017 until 2021. It was later discovered unauthorized funds had been misallocated to McCuller into a personal account rather than the official school account. Following the completion of the Vermont State Police investigation, on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, a citation was issued to McCuller through her attorney for her to appear at 10:00 a.m. on March 21, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Windham Vermont Superior Court in to answer to the charge of embezzlement.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 10am
COURT: Criminal Division, Windham County Vermont Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov