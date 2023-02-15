Royalton Barracks/Embezzlement

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B105137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2017-2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamsville, Vermont

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Rebecca A. McCuller

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alachua, Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/2021 the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks began an investigation into a report of embezzlement by a former employee of Timson Hill Preschool located in Williamsville, Vermont. The employee, identified as Rebecca McCuller, 54, was employed as the school director for approximately four years, from 2017 until 2021. It was later discovered unauthorized funds had been misallocated to McCuller into a personal account rather than the official school account. Following the completion of the Vermont State Police investigation, on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, a citation was issued to McCuller through her attorney for her to appear at 10:00 a.m. on March 21, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Windham Vermont Superior Court in to answer to the charge of embezzlement.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 10am

COURT: Criminal Division, Windham County Vermont Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov