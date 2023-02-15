eBook deals website CraveBooks launches premium membership plans to magnify reader engagement and author sales

Three distinct plans give authors and publishers more flexible options for targeting key audiences, generating visibility, and improving sales.

BERTHOUD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, the Internet's leading destination for author and book recommendations and purchases, is launching a new set of membership plans to give authors access to more promotions and engagement tools, at a fixed price, to enable them to maximize their efforts to attract and engage with both existing fans and new readers.

With a Silver subscription, CraveBooks members can continue to access a set of basic services for free, while taking advantage of service enhancements on a pay-as-you go basis. The new paid monthly memberships, can bring more services to members as a package, which reduces overall cost. For instance, Gold and Platinum members have access to tools to easily acquire new CraveBooks followers, upgraded profiles, customize their author pages and more. With the Platinum membership, authors receive premium placements for all promotions, receive at 10 percent discount on all promotions, and notifications can be sent to followers for things like new books, sale prices or anything else the author wants to communicate.

Gold and Platinum plans also bring additional features to author profile pages, including enhanced integration of social media channels and greater access to tracking data and other performance metrics. Platinum plans also include vanity URLs, sidebar promotions across all CraveBooks affiliated websites and more, ensuring maximum visibility.

“CraveBooks offers a wide variety of promotion and engagement tools to our members, but in the fast-paced world of book marketing it can be difficult to identify which approaches will be most effective,” said CraveBooks CEO Cary Bergeron. “Our new membership plans take the guess-work out of building an effective promotional plan, putting key tactics together in tiered packages geared toward each author’s specific needs and wallet. We have create book marketing on autopilot”

Details about the new Silver, Gold and Platinum plans can be found at the CraveBooks subscription page, and can be accessed through the CraveBooks author dashboard.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain eBooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities and service for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.