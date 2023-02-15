Joan Brothers is Proud to be part of CRESDA's Impact on Commercial Real Estate Diversity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan Brothers, Founder and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, is a big fan of CRESDA. "As a woman-owned business, I enjoy working with like-minded, mission-driven companies," she says. "We share market trends and support each other. To date, I have submitted three RFPs with CRESDA in partnership with one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the U.S."
CRESDA, the Commercial Real Estate Supplier Diversity Alliance, is revolutionizing the commercial real estate industry with its commitment to creating opportunities for diverse real estate service providers. Launched in 2021, CRESDA offers tailored solutions to Fortune 500 and other large corporations seeking diverse real estate service suppliers, while empowering its member base of certified minority, woman, veteran, and LGBTQ+ owned commercial real estate brokerage firms.
"We're very pleased with our growth prospects for the coming year," says CRESDA Cofounder Nancy Glick, who founded the company with fellow co-founder Susanne Newmark. "We see the impact we've been working towards start to come to fruition."
CRESDA's mission is to advance diversity in the real estate industry and bring resources back to the diverse communities it serves. By connecting large corporations with qualified and certified diverse real estate providers on a national scale, the company is pioneering a more diverse and inclusive landscape.
With its unique business model and steady growth over the past year, CRESDA is poised to create real impact and forge new opportunities in the industry in 2023. The company has experienced steady growth, introducing its offerings and mission to key stakeholders and growing its member base to include representation in over 10 states.
In the New York City real estate market, Manhattan Boutique Real Estate stands out by the way it works with its buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords. Approximately 50% of their clients are international, while the other 50% are local. Their team has 75 years of experience and has completed over $500 million in real estate transactions such as relocation services, rental of office buildings, office space, and other professional services related to commercial real estate.
Joan Brothers began her professional career over 25 years ago. Through her years of experience representing individuals and corporations in over 20 states around the U.S., as well as over 30 countries around the world, she has used her global knowledge and expertise in real estate to assist each client.
As more corporations become aware of CRESDA's value, the company grows that much closer to fulfilling its mission of a more diverse commercial real estate industry, thereby strengthening diverse communities nationwide. CRESDA invites corporations to join in pioneering a more diverse and inclusive landscape as it continues to blaze a path for change in the real estate industry.
