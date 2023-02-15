New Book on Christian Leadership Examines How Fearing God Builds Stronger Leaders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reformation Heritage Books has announced the release of their new book, "Leading from the Foundation Up: How Fearing God Builds Stronger Leaders,” by David M. Cook and Shane W. Parker. The book is available now at HeritageBooks.org.
Why do some leaders stay the course while others fall into abuse, deception, and immorality? The Bible gives a clear answer by grounding every leadership skill in one quality: the fear of the Lord. In "Leading from the Foundation Up," Cook and Parker offer the only book focused on Christian leadership philosophy and practice rooted in reverential awe. Standing on this foundation, they walk readers through the elements of leadership that help followers flourish. Developing and seasoned leaders alike will benefit from this unique biblical approach as they grow in character and ability.
While there are many contemporary works addressing aspects of Christian leadership, this is the first to ground leadership values and practices in the scriptural bedrock of the fear of the Lord. If the fear of the Lord is truly the heart of godliness, then leaders and fellow followers of Christ will find a firm foundation only in a gospel-founded awe of God.
About the Authors:
DAVID M. COOK serves as Senior Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Greenwood, IN. He received an M.A. in Christian Worship and a Doctor of Educational Ministry in Leadership from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
SHANE W. PARKER serves as the Director of the Doctor of Educational Ministry program and Associate Professor of Leadership and Educational Ministries at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has over 20 years of local church ministry service and over 15 years of academic administration and professorial experience in the discipline of leadership.
About Reformation Heritage Books:
Reformation Heritage Books (RHB) is a publisher and bookseller whose mission is, by the Spirit’s grace, to aim for the conversion of unbelievers and equip the saints to serve Christ and His church through biblical, experiential, and practical ministry, via books, tracts, and other resources. RHB aims that reading material be God-glorifying and be in accord with the Scriptures and historic Reformed creeds for the promotion and defense of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We believe that this purpose is well-served by providing instruction and training that develops knowledge and skills as well as the personal piety and Christian character that is essential for a faithful and growing life in Christ.
