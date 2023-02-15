Philips Leads the U.S. Ventilator Market in Revenue and Units Sold, Followed by Vyaire and Medtronic

COVID-19 caused an unusual spike in the ventilator market. Now companies must reorient themselves within the market for the downward recovery towards pre-pandemic levels.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has unveiled updated insights on the U.S. ventilator market. iData's analysis delves into key brand metrics, including average selling prices (ASPs), revenue by brand, market share by revenue, market share by unit, and total units sold. The data reveals that both revenue by brand and units sold by brand have reached a plateau at stable levels. Despite a surge in Q2' 20 driven by the heightened demand for ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic, both revenue and units sold have yet to return to these peak levels and have even fallen below pre-pandemic values as the demand for these devices has significantly declined.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

iData’s comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Ventilator Market assessed 18 companies and over 67 brands across various market segments and sub-segments, including acute and sub-acute. The results of the updated market analysis were in line with expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in both revenue and units sold due to the sudden high demand for ventilators. Despite the market disruption, the aggregate data suggests that the companies have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are actively pursuing growth opportunities.

​​Philips emerged as the clear leader among the 18 companies, boasting both the highest overall revenue and the largest number of units sold. Vyaire closely followed Philips in terms of units sold, but lagged behind in terms of revenue generated. Medtronic placed third, with a lower performance both in terms of revenue and units sold. Despite an initial surge in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Medtronic has struggled to maintain consistent revenue, with notable fluctuations in Q3’ 20 and Q4’ 20. Conversely, Vyaire saw a promising increase in the latter half of 2021, outpacing both Philips and Medtronic during the same quarter.

