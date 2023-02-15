Philips Leads the U.S. Ventilator Market in Revenue and Units Sold, Followed by Vyaire and Medtronic

COVID-19 caused an unusual spike in the ventilator market. Now companies must reorient themselves within the market for the downward recovery towards pre-pandemic levels.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has unveiled updated insights on the U.S. ventilator market. iData's analysis delves into key brand metrics, including average selling prices (ASPs), revenue by brand, market share by revenue, market share by unit, and total units sold. The data reveals that both revenue by brand and units sold by brand have reached a plateau at stable levels. Despite a surge in Q2' 20 driven by the heightened demand for ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic, both revenue and units sold have yet to return to these peak levels and have even fallen below pre-pandemic values as the demand for these devices has significantly declined.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

iData’s comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Ventilator Market assessed 18 companies and over 67 brands across various market segments and sub-segments, including acute and sub-acute. The results of the updated market analysis were in line with expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in both revenue and units sold due to the sudden high demand for ventilators. Despite the market disruption, the aggregate data suggests that the companies have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are actively pursuing growth opportunities.

​​Philips emerged as the clear leader among the 18 companies, boasting both the highest overall revenue and the largest number of units sold. Vyaire closely followed Philips in terms of units sold, but lagged behind in terms of revenue generated. Medtronic placed third, with a lower performance both in terms of revenue and units sold. Despite an initial surge in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Medtronic has struggled to maintain consistent revenue, with notable fluctuations in Q3’ 20 and Q4’ 20. Conversely, Vyaire saw a promising increase in the latter half of 2021, outpacing both Philips and Medtronic during the same quarter.

For a full overview of the U.S. ventilator market, follow the link below and view the MedSKU solution in detail:

https://idataresearch.com/medsku/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About MedSKU

MedSKU (™) is an accurate brand-level custom solution from iData that provides a level of detail for a go-to strategy of medical device companies of any size. The analysis of infusion pumps is one of many studies that provide up-to-date data and trends on the ASPs, units sold, unit share, revenue, and revenue shares of the top-performing products in the U.S.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Philips Leads the U.S. Ventilator Market in Revenue and Units Sold, Followed by Vyaire and Medtronic

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Disruptive New Entrants Shake up U.S. Spine Artificial Disc Replacement Market as Top Players See Revenue Dip
Philips Leads the U.S. Ventilator Market in Revenue and Units Sold, Followed by Vyaire and Medtronic
Global Sports Medicine Market Soars to New Heights with Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, and DePuy Synthes Leading the Way
View All Stories From This Author