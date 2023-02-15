Wednesday, February 15

Washington lawmakers highlight bills to address domestic violence, missing and murdered Indigenous people

Police could call judges at a domestic violence crime scene to issue no-contact orders, and a cold case unit would be formed to examine cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women under several bills under consideration by Washington legislators. Lawmakers held a bipartisan news conference Tuesday to highlight a collection of domestic violence-related bills. In Washington, around 41% of women and 32% of men experience intimate partner violence, rape or stalking in their lifetime, according to a 2021 report by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In 2021, there were 29 homicides connected to domestic violence in Washington, according to the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Research indicates that these murders follow consistent patterns and are highly predictable and yet, dozens of women are killed in this state every year by men they once loved,” Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, said. “This is unacceptable.” Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Elena Perry)

Lawmakers consider ban on foreign entities buying farmland

Legislators in Washington state are joining more than a dozen other states that are considering whether to restrict or ban foreign entities from buying farmland. The initial hearing on Olympia’s version of the foreign ownership restrictions however drew more criticism than support on Tuesday. The bill sponsor, state Rep. Clyde Shavers (D-Oak Harbor), represents part of the fertile Skagit Valley. He asserted that foreign ownership of agricultural land threatens water supplies and the state’s food security. “Buying and investing in water rights leaves a pathway for foreign entities to gradually deplete local water supplies from our local farmers,” Shavers told the state House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee as he presented his proposal. As drafted, the legislation would bar foreign companies, governments and foreign-controlled American subsidiaries from purchasing land in Washington used for farming, ranching or timber production. Beginning in 2024, the state Department of Agriculture would have to review every transaction involving commercial timber or farm land to confirm the buyer was legal before property could change hands. Existing foreign ownership of land would not be affected. Continue reading at KNKX. (Tom Banse)

49% of Washington healthcare workers say they plan to leave profession in a few years

A majority of healthcare workers in Washington state are burned out. In a new poll from the Washington Safe and Healthy Coalition, some of the key findings include that 79% of the 1,200 healthcare workers surveyed said they feel somewhat or very burned out. The poll found that 49% of nurses said they are likely to leave the healthcare profession in the next few years. Short staffing was one of the top reasons why people plan to leave. And 94% of the healthcare workers support establishing minimum staffing standards and limiting the number of patients one nurse or healthcare worker can take care of at a time. State Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, released a statement in response to the poll results. “It is still shocking to learn, as this poll shows, that half of healthcare workers in our state plan to leave the profession in the next few years”, said Keiser. “And 80 percent of healthcare workers report they are burned out. That’s not safe for them, and it’s not safe for patients. How can we expect healthcare workers to continue their superhuman pandemic-era effort indefinitely?” Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

Court Upholds Washington Residency Requirement For Pot Industry

Aberdeen Daily World

Hoquiam gets needed funding for levee project

The Daily News

Washington Governor Jay Inslee tours Longview homeless, behavioral health programs Tuesday

Everett Herald

Lynnwood council OKs new fees for traffic photo, school zone tickets

Shortage of skilled airplane workers slows aerospace recovery

Letter: State should pass bill to ban octopus farming here

Editorial: Don’t let oil industry skate on leaking tanks’ costs

Peninsula Daily News

Affordable housing a major concern

Puget Sound Business Journal

The right-to-repair battle is raging. Here’s what to expect in 2023.

Seattle Times

News industry collapse paves way for special interests (Jinkins)

Where WA schoolchildren walk next to busy traffic

Editorial: Ban at-home rape kits in WA to help ensure justice for survivors

Opinion: Art speaks to the power of Black resistance, resilience and joy

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit County seeks state funding to expand behavioral health facility

North Cascades National Park awarded $114,000 in grant funding

Spokesman Review

How prepared are Washington’s buildings for a big earthquake?

Wenatchee World

Hawkins seeks guidance on school bond threshold as legislature considers lowering requirement (Billig, Randall, Stonier)

Yakima Herald-Republic

Hearing planned on Hop Hill solar farm just east of Sunnyside in Benton County

Editorial: Solution to Yakima Valley nursing shortage is right in our backyard

KING 5 TV (NBC)

49% of Washington healthcare workers say they plan to leave profession in a few years (Keiser)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Thousands of nurses in Washington support staffing standards in hospitals

KNKX Public Radio

Lawmakers consider ban on foreign entities buying farmland (Shavers)

KUOW Public Radio

Bill would raise threshold for farmworker overtime (Keiser)

What’s behind skyrocketing rents in Eastern Washington?

WA lawmakers consider options to make drivers ed more equitable

Washington state has a new carbon credit market. What does that mean?

GeekWire

Seattle-area police use adhesive GPS trackers to catch fleeing suspects, prevent high-speed chases (Rule, Dhingra)

MyNorthwest

Amazon, local government work in tandem to create more affordable housing

Nearly 70% of fatal crashes on US 101 in WA involved DUI, speeding

Newsbreak

Washington State Lawmakers Hold Bipartisan Press Conference to Address Domestic Violence Legislation (Dhingra, Walen, Davis, Thai, Lekanoff)