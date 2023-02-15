8 Top Peruvian Textile Manufacturers to Participate in LA Textile Trade Show
Peru has the Production Capabilities to Meet the Needs of Your Brand! Just Ask: Prada, Armani, Ralph Lauren, Lululemon or Ulla Johnson!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru's textile industry has continued its meteoric rise as a high quality and value driven production hub, now expecting to surpass $1 Billion annually in exports to the US alone. A delegation of 8 top Peruvian manufacturers will be featured next month at LA Textile, the premier West Coast trade show for textile professionals, starting February 22nd. The slogan is Peru Textiles: Supreme Quality, Warm Feelings!
— Lottie Bertello, Textile Specialist
The participating Peruvian companies have extensive experience producing high quality knits and wovens, in Pima cotton and Tangüis -both available also in organic options-, Alpaca, synthetics and different blends and finishings. Five reasons to work with Peru:
1.- Peru is the Leading Producer of high quality Alpaca & Pima Cotton Finished Garments.
2.- Suppliers offer Full Package Capabilities, including finishings, like printing, embroidery, dyes, washes and more.
3.- Peruvian Manufacturers are Serious about Sustainability! From Organic Cotton Farmers to Humanely Sheared Alpaca, Rural Knitting Collectives to Urban Workforce Development.
4.- Peru’s Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the United States Translates to No Duties on Locally Produced Garments.
5.- Peru has the Production Capabilities to Meet the Needs of Your Brand! Just Ask: Prada, Armani, Ralph Lauren, Lululemon or Ulla Johnson!
For the spring summer collections, Peru provides quality t-shirts, polos & different knitted Pima cotton and blends garments. “The advantage for Peruvian manufacturers is the integrated industry from producing the fibers, to spinning the yarn, to manufacturing finished garments; as well as the free trade agreement with the US,” notes Conrado Falco, Director of the Trade Commission of Peru in Los Angeles.
LA Textile will also highlight Peru’s commitment to sustainability including the products it has produced for centuries. Alpaca for example, is a soft, durable and versatile fiber which comes in 22 shades. “As Alpaca does not contain lanolin, it is naturally hypoallergenic, and requires far less water to be processed than wool or cashmere, as well as causing less soil degradation than sheep & goats. While it takes the shearings of four goats to make a cashmere sweater, it takes just one alpaca’s shearings to make four alpaca sweaters,” emphasized Peruvian Textile Specialist, Lottie Bertello.
The trade show LA Textile is set to take place from February 22-24 at the California Market Center.
Lottie Bertello
Trade Commission Of Peru, Los Angeles
+1 9549198272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram