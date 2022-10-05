Submit Release
Find Your Favorite Peruvian Restaurant in Los Angeles

A refreshing Pisco Sour at Cabra

A delicious Tiradito at Nobu

There are over 1,000 Peruvian restaurants in US, and 100 in California.”
— Conrado Falco
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 1,000 Peruvian restaurants in US, and 100 in California. We could not describe all of them here, but just to mention a few that come to mind:

In LA you can start by knowing that the famous Nobu restaurants serve ceviche, tiradito and anticuchos. Nobu spent 3 years in Peru and that experience changed his style and his life. There are more Japanese influenced restaurants for example Causita in Silver lake or “Sushi Nikkei, Peruvian Flavor” in Long Beach. Additionally, Cabra which was founded by a female chef from Chicago who fell in love with Peruvian flavors. Rosaliné in Melrose is also a must go! Chinese influence is key at the new restaurant “Chifa” from the Leon family in Highland Park.

Classic Peruvians start with Los Balcones on Vine street in Hollywood, with ceviche, huancaina, lomo saltado and octopus with Peruvian olive sauce. Mario’s and Inti are both popular destinations around that same area. In Pasadena, Bodegon 69 is a must for classic grandma's recipes. Also Aymara shines in that category with Peruvian tamales. Going south, in Cerritos you can stop by El Rocoto, excellent too and founded by a Peruvian-Chinese family. In the San Fernando Valley you have Chio’s, Peru’s Taste, and Buenazo. Further north Limeña in Thousand Oaks, were you can try a Chinese inspired fried quinoa that is spectacular!

Peruvian rotisserie chicken is something you should try, in “pollo a la brasa Western”, or Chicken Shack in Hermosa Beach, or Pollos Inka in Palos Verdes, just to mention a few.

A new restaurant CevicheStop in Culver city is serving over 7 different ceviches and a great variety of Peruvian specialties. Lonzo’s is also a great option in that area. And, being in California, there are a couple of versions of Peruvian tacos! Little Llama in downtown LA -after participating in Smorgasburg- and Pablito’s in Burbank has had great success even doing the Taco Tuesday promotion. The restaurant’s new spectacular venue opened recently in Chinatown, with four different Peruvian food styles: pollo a la brasa, sushi, tacos, and pizza!

For any information required from Peru or Peruvian products, contact:

Conrado Falco
Trade Commission Of Peru, Los Angeles
+1 310-496-7411
cfalco@promperu.gob.pe

