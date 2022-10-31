Busting 10 Myths of Alpaca del Peru
Alpaca is a high-quality fiber with top designers around the world using Peruvian Alpaca in their collections"LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpaca del Peru is the most sustainable fiber while also being super luxurious. It is finer, stronger, rarer, cozier yet lighter and softer than other materials. But still, many myths surround Alpaca… Let us bust them one by one!
MYTH: Alpaca is not luxurious enough
FACT: Alpaca is a high-quality fiber with top designers around the world using Alpaca del Peru in their collections, such as Prada, Isabel Marant, Jenni Kayne, Jonathan Simkhai, Ulla Johnson, Tibi, Nicholas K, to name only a few. We recently visited Saks 5th Ave in Beverly Hills, CA and found 15 Alpaca items!
MYTH: Alpaca is so heavy and only good for winter sweaters
FACT: Alpaca is about 10% lighter than cashmere. With the semi-hollow core of its fibers, Alpaca can attain tissue-light weights. Alpaca fibers innately have thermal regulating properties due to microscopic air pockets, bringing the wearers temperature down on warm days and trapping body heat on cool ones, making it ideal to wear and enjoy 4 seasons of the year as well for activewear and “to and from” activity apparel. To see the variety of options visit KUNA, one of the best Alpaca manufacturers that Peru has to offer.
MYTH: Alpaca is scratchy and itchy
FACT: Alpaca del Peru is lightweight, breathable and soft. A newborn baby can be wrapped in Alpaca with no adverse reaction. There are several qualities of Alpaca, such as Royal Alpaca, Baby Alpaca, Superfine. The unique flat surface of the Alpaca fiber eliminates the ‘itch’ factor at any count.
MYTH: I’m allergic to Alpaca
FACT: Alpaca is naturally hypoallergenic and contains no oil or lanolin…the same can’t be said for wool. Plus, with the lack of lanolin, Alpaca fleece requires little washing, saving water and making it easier on the environment. Alpaca fibers are fine while at the same time quite durable and also water-resistant, have wicking properties, nonflammable.
MYTH: Alpaca is too limiting in design options
FACT: Alpaca is extremely adaptable and can be made into nearly anything, from a variety of clothing and accessories, including athletic socks, as well as home items; like throws, rugs and so much more. Alpaca fibers naturally come in a range of 22 colors from black through variations of grays and browns to white, a characteristic unique to the Alpaca. It can also be easily be dyed any color, making its color options virtually limitless. To touch Alpaca and see an interesting selection of products in LA, visit the Peruvian store Cottoniere in Beverly Hills, CA.
MYTH: Alpacas are not environmentally friendly
FACT: Alpacas are the greenest animals of all, especially in comparison to goats (cashmere) and sheep (wool). Alpacas pad gently on the land and are not at all harsh on their surroundings. They delicately nibble the tops of grasses and plants, leaving the roots safe to regenerate. In the past 10 years, the Alpaca population has been steady, showing no blast in supply that could harm the land they inhabit. In sharp contrast, cashmere goats are much harsher on the land and some say the goats are destroying their surroundings due to the overpopulation of the hungry creatures.
MYTH: Peruvian manufacturing isn’t socially responsible
FACT: Peru is a global leader in setting the standards of quality of life for its workers. Labor standards are high, with clean, safe work environments being the norm. Many Peruvian factories that manufacture Alpaca are World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) certified.
MYTH: Alpacas are harmed for their fleece
FACT: Alpacas hold a revered place in Peruvian culture dating back to Incan times and through today. They are well respected, well treated and NEVER harmed for their fleece. The shearing process is 100% ethical and strictly adheres to ethically sound practices. Alpacas are docile and friendly animals, further eliminating the need for harsh treatment.
MYTH: Alpaca is too expensive
FACT: 100% Alpaca offers a variety of price points, being a less expensive option to premium cashmere and giving a nicer hand-feel than wool. Then, when blended with other fibers, either natural or synthetic, Alpaca provides an even greater range of pricing. Adding even a small percentage of Alpaca to a yarn can turn an average yarn into a luxe one with little price increase. Plus, Peruvian Alpaca is DUTY-FREE to the USA, Canada, Europe and other countries.
MYTH: Can Peru’s Alpaca industry handle my business?
FACT: Peru is home to 80% of the global population of Alpaca. The Peruvian factories produce for and export to all the major markets around the world, including the USA, Italy, France, China, UK, Australia and more. The entire production chain, starting with the fiber to the yarn through manufacturing is fully integrated, another benefit of Peru. Its factories are technologically advanced with respect to machines used and development processes, while still incorporating its long history with artisans, always maintaining social, environmental and sustainable practices.
