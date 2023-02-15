Waterfront Blues Festival, Downtown Portland’s Largest And Longest Running Music Festival, Is Back For July 4th Weekend
Waterfront Blues Festival brings a world-class lineup of local and national blues, soul, funk and R&B artists to four stages across 8 acres of Portland’s Waterfront, as well as Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show.
Get The Most Blues For Your Buck With Early Bird 4-Day Passes On Sale Now; Festival Lineup and Next Ticket Tier Coming March 1st
We’re so proud to provide a place for music fans from all over our city, state and beyond to gather for four incredible days of music, in a setting that’s so uniquely Portland”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown Portland’s largest and longest running music festival, Waterfront Blues Festival, confirms it will once again take place at Portland’s beautiful Tom McCall Waterfront Park, July 1-4, 2023. Early Bird 4-Day passes launch today in limited quantities offering the season’s best prices. The festival’s initial artist lineup will be announced on March 1st.
— Christina Fuller, Festival Director of the Waterfront Blues Festival.
Now in its 36th year, Waterfront Blues Festival is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most anticipated and beloved events. It draws a diverse and multigenerational crowd to the gorgeous setting of downtown Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park for a celebration of music, culture, and community, and is one of the most renowned, exciting and dynamic blues experiences in the world.
“We’re so proud to provide a place for music fans from all over our city, state and beyond to gather for four incredible days of music, in a setting that’s so uniquely Portland,” says Christina Fuller, Festival Director of the Waterfront Blues Festival. “We love seeing families, long-time fans of the festival, and those experiencing the festival for the first time all dancing together, discovering their new favorite band and taking in all that the festival has to offer.”
Waterfront Blues Festival is also one of the country’s best fully independently-owned, operated and ticketed music festivals, creating an unparalleled showcase for both up-and-coming acts and legendary performers.
The 2023 festival will once again bring a world-class roster of local and national blues, soul, funk and R&B artists to four stages across 8 acres of Portland’s Waterfront, as well as Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show. The initial lineup will be announced on March 1st.
To date, the Waterfront Blues Festival has raised over $10 million dollars for local community organizations. In 2023, Waterfront Blues Festival continues this tradition by partnering with Meals on Wheels People, and Jeremy Wilson Foundation.
About Waterfront Blues Festival:
Music for the community since 1988.
Waterfront Blues Festival is downtown Portland’s largest and longest-running music festival and one of the most renowned celebrations of the blues in the world. Since 1988, Waterfront Blues Festival has welcomed over 2,000 acts, garnered international acclaim, and raised over $10 million dollars to support local community organizations. The festival features a diverse and dynamic lineup of legendary performers and up-and-coming artists; and is built on a tradition of welcoming a multigenerational audience of music lovers to Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park for a can’t-miss Fourth of July Weekend. Learn more at http://www.waterfrontbluesfest.com/ and @waterfrontblues.
Frances Dyer
email us here
Frances Dyer PR
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Twitter
Instagram