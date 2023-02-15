Energy Marketing Conferences Achieves Carbon Neutrality for Spring Conference in Houston
EMC will achieve this by offsetting the 73 metric tons (MT) of the carbon footprint for the conference and attendees
By buying carbon offsets for all the air and car travel for our attendees as well as the hotel emissions, we are able to reach our sustainability goals with the help of our sponsor CleanChoice Energy”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In advance of the 19th Energy Marketing Conference (EMC19) on March 20-21, 2023, at the Hilton Post Oak, Houston, Texas – today, EMC announced that it will reach carbon neutrality for its spring conference. They will achieve this by offsetting the 73 metric tons (MT) of the carbon footprint for the conference and attendees.
— Jack Doueck
The program EMC uses has one hundred percent of the carbon offsets verified against broadly accepted standards by independent third-party verifiers. Their primary standards are the Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry, CSA Group, and the Climate Action Reserve. These standards ensure that EMC receives the highest quality offsets available.
A carbon offset is a certificate representing the reduction of one metric ton (2,205 lbs) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions, the principal cause of climate change. Although complex in practice, carbon offsets are fairly simple in theory. If you develop a project that reduces carbon dioxide emissions, every ton of reduced emissions results in one carbon offset.
“As the largest and longest-running conference in the competitive energy industry, we are passionate about doing our part to help the fight against climate change,” Jack Doueck, co-founder of Energy Marketing Conferences, said. “By buying carbon offsets for all the air and car travel for our attendees as well as the hotel emissions, we are able to reach our sustainability goals with the help of our sponsor CleanChoice Energy.”
CleanChoice Energy is sponsoring EMC’s carbon-neutral initiative. “CleanChoice’s Carbon Neutral Sponsorship is a natural extension of our mission and aligned with our Climate Pledge commitment,” explained VP of Solar Business Development Terri Dalmer. “Sustainability is central to our mission and to all of our products, including 100% renewable electricity and community solar. We are so pleased to be a climate partner to EMC.”
Energy Marketing Conferences kicks off its tenth year with the theme ‘Thriving and Surviving During Turbulent Times.’ It will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out Exhibitor Hall packed with 40 of the best service companies, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking on eight pre-conference sessions, six interactive panels, four executive workshops, a networking breakfast, luncheon, three networking breaks, and two receptions with live music.
More than 400 attendees from all over the country look forward to engaging, educating, and empowering themselves with some of the greatest minds in the competitive energy space. The conference will be the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America.
To view the agenda - click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc19-houston/
To register for the Energy Marketing Conference visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc19-houston-2023-tickets-410150831177
To watch a two-minute sneak peek video, click here: https://youtu.be/nlIv-XXzcwM
EMC18 Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/3oGMsK3O58s
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
Energy Marketing Conferences and trade show provides the competitive energy industry with exciting energy conferences in premium locations at extremely affordable prices. EMC is the largest and longest-running energy conference and gathering of retail energy executives in North America. Energy Marketing Conferences (EMC) bring together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to network and share knowledge. EMC takes place twice a year at the: Houston Texas Energy meeting and Conference in the Spring and New York City Energy Conference in the Fall.
About CleanChoice Energy
CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. CleanChoice uses data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, impactful climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America’s Green Business Network. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.
Contact:
Media: kate.colarulli@cleanchoiceenergy.com
Christina Corcoran
Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC
+1 917-843-6175
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
EMC19 Sneek Peak