CCHR: Are There Alternatives to the Dangerous Solutions Given Our Children by the Psychiatric Community?
With more than 34 million Americans taking antidepressants in 2013-14, addiction and withdrawal from psychiatric is a growing problem.
The pharmaceutical companies and the psychiatric community pocket some $62 billion on psychiatric drugs as part of a mental health spending of over $225 billion.
At this webinar, pharmacist, Pamela Seefeld, will explore alternatives available to children and parents in their efforts to get safe and real answers.
To assume a person's crisis in life should be handled by drugs without an understanding of the underlying reasons behind the crisis is doing that individual a great disservice and possible harm.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This February 25th, please join the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) for a complimentary webinar on alternatives to the usual psychiatric solution of prescribing dangerous psychotropic drugs, which ideology has led this nation to medicate over 1 in 12 of its children in the name of “help,” and which statistics are steadily increasing.
It is likely that anyone faced with an unruly child or a child acting in a destructive manner would seek help wherever they can. Often the nearest perceived available help is through a school counselor or psychiatrist.
However, Diane Stein, president of the psychiatric watchdog group, CCHR Florida says such help can be more destructive than beneficial. In addition to psychiatry’s methods being controversial and often dangerous, Stein states that when a child or adult enters the mental health system, they are set on a path that often does not explore alternative treatments or underlying reasons for their difficulties.
“This is not to say that children and adults do not have legitimate mental difficulties,” Stein clarifies, “but to assume their difficulties should be handled by drugging people without a thorough understanding of the underlying reasons is doing that individual a great disservice and possible harm long into their future.”
At this webinar, pharmacist and pharmacognosist (the study of medicinal plants), Pamela Seefeld, will explore alternatives available to children and parents in their efforts to get safe and real answers. Pamela will delve into scientific facts about the effects certain medications can have on the body, and how the issues they were intended to resolve can be addressed alternatively.
Specific Learning Objectives include:
1. Exploring alternative measures to achieve good mental health.
2. Introducing effective natural formulas to increase one’s wellbeing.
3. Identifying key indicators and implementing action steps when facing mental distress.
4. How drugs, including psychotropic medication, can negatively affect the body.
Ms. Seefeld is a University of Florida graduate of the College of Pharmacy. She took a particular interest in pharmacognosy and since then has worked as a consultant in that field and has been involved in metabolic support, vitamin therapeutics and medicinal natural products. She insists on thorough and complete references in her work, and lectures widely on pharmacognosy. She has been a practicing pharmacist for over 30 years.
This live webinar is designed for healthcare professionals, registered nurses, case managers as well as parents or families of troubled individuals. This online event is being held on Saturday the 25th of February from 12:30pm – 1:30pm. Please contact CCHR for more information at (800) 782-2878 or Click Here to register for the event.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
