Interstate 29 Scheduled to Close at 8 p.m. (Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023) Watertown to North Dakota State Line

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Contact: Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, 605-626-2244

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North Dakota state line at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

The combination of freezing rain, falling snow, and strong winds will lead to icy road conditions, blowing snow, low visibility, and the potential for blizzard conditions this evening and through the overnight.

No Travel Advisories are expected to be placed on secondary highways in northeastern South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid the Interstate closure.

Significantly reduced visibilities, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

