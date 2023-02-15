PDM US expanding operations, establishing world headquarters in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – PDM US, a manufacturer of pre-insulated copper pipes, today announced plans to expand operations and establish its world headquarters in York County. The company’s $18.5 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

PDM US is a leading global pipe manufacturer and copper tube supplier. The company’s Rock Hill operations serve as its main production facility and will now also serve as its world headquarters. PDM US specializes in innovating, manufacturing and delivering quality pre-insulated copper pipes for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) industry. Today, the company is one of the fastest growing companies in the HVAC industry.

Located at 640 Celriver Road in Rock Hill, PDM US plans to expand its current state-of-the-art production facility with an additional 19,999 square feet. The company is upfitting its facility with large generators, a mezzanine, extensive cooling systems, reinforced concrete foundations, and other required modifications to support new casting and drawing equipment. The expansion will allow PDM US to cast copper tubing in-house at the Rock Hill facility, using only American-made parts for production. When complete, PDM US will be the only fully integrated insulated copper tube manufacturer in the United States.

The expansion is expected to be complete by April 2023. Individuals interested in joining the PDM US team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of infrastructure improvements.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our most recent investment in the Rock Hill, S.C. plant. With the expansion and cutting-edge machinery for the manufacture of copper tubes, PDM will be the only fully integrated insulated copper tube manufacturer in the U.S.! The new process is elegant, innovative and gentle on the planet. Thanks to South Carolina’s favorable industrial environment, we have been able to become a magnet for people who bring their precious gifts to a place where values, vitality and strengths are welcomed and appreciated. All together we are writing a page in the book of the American industry. The best is yet to come!” -PDM US President and Chief Executive OfficerPasquale De Martino

“Today’s announcement is further proof that manufacturers are seeing the benefits of doing business in South Carolina. We celebrate PDM US’ expansion and appreciate their commitment to our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“After almost a decade in the York County business community, it’s exciting to see PDM US expand operations and establish their world headquarters. South Carolina continues to attract businesses that are eager to expand, and our state provides a great foundation for that growth. We congratulate PDM US on their success in the state and look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of York County, we congratulate PDM US on their announcement today. We couldn’t be more pleased that they chose to grow here in South Carolina. We are proud to see this global manufacturer expand its footprint, bringing additional valuable jobs and investment into our county and state.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

“PDM US is a valuable partner in sustaining manufacturing jobs in Rock Hill. Expanding its plant to include American parts for production and creating additional opportunities for employment for our people is a testament to the strength of our local economy and our workforce. We look forward to the successful completion of this expansion and the continued growth of the business.” -City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

