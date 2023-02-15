Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI) Supports the Building and Remodeling Industry With New Energy Efficiency Guide

Builders and remodelers can use insulated vinyl siding to help meet the energy code’s continuous insulation requirements. Insulated vinyl siding is engineered to incorporate a substantial insulation thickness of at least R-2.

On Heels of Recently Passed Inflation Reduction Act, Trade Association Aims to Help Contractors Achieve Energy Efficiency Through Use of Polymeric Claddings

The good news is that polymeric claddings can be used easily with continuous insulation, because of their light weight, creating an efficient system to help meet the new energy code requirements.” — Matt Dobson, Vice President, Vinyl Siding Institute

ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), a trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding products in North America, has developed and published a new Energy Efficiency Guide, “Achieving Energy Efficiency Through Polymeric Claddings (2021 International Energy Conservation Code) in support of growing awareness around energy efficiency and sustainability and to help builders, remodelers and contractors meet energy efficiency objectives.

The 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) requires continuous insulation on residential structures, especially in most mid-Atlantic and all Northern climates, and is being adopted as a requirement by more and more states. Polymeric claddings on the market today meet current building codes, and insulated vinyl siding (a form of continuous insulation), in particular, is useful in meeting the 2021 IECC requirements. Builders and remodelers can use insulated vinyl siding to help meet the energy code’s continuous insulation requirements. Insulated vinyl siding is engineered to incorporate a substantial insulation thickness of at least R-2.

Other polymeric claddings, including vinyl siding and polypropylene siding, have been used regularly for decades with other continuous insulation products, such as foam sheathing and “fan-fold” foam products. Together, they dramatically improve energy efficiency in new construction and repair and remodeling projects.

“The new energy guide reflects VSI’s continued commitment to tackling shared industry issues, including energy efficiency, sustainability, climate change, carbon footprint and environmental impact,” said Kate Offringa, VSI President & CEO. “The Energy Code and the IRA are critical for a significant energy efficiency movement that the vinyl siding industry can support with products that complement key requirements of these mandates.”

The eight-page guide includes the new R-Value requirements in different regions of the country based on the energy code and a climate zone map that illustrates the new requirements in each region. It also features helpful definitions and fun facts that explain why vinyl siding is the “simpler solution” for preventing “thermal bridging” (common with other claddings and “wall cavity insulation” alone) and ensuring continuous insulation.

Matt Dobson, Vice President, VSI, said: “The IECC’s 2021 energy code requires continuous insulation on residential structures, particularly in most mid-Atlantic and all Northern climates and is being adopted as a requirement by more states. The good news is that polymeric claddings can be used easily with continuous insulation, because of their light weight, creating an efficient system to help meet the new energy code requirements.”

A Quick Look Back

VSI has worked diligently for over 15 years to have insulated vinyl siding recognized in the code as a form of continuous insulation. Insulated vinyl siding products improve home energy efficiency, but their presence in the energy code has yet to take full traction.

“Now that the increased performance levels achievable through continuous insulation are required in most climate zones, VSI’s products are well-positioned as the ‘optimal cladding’ as part of an efficient system for construction with continuous insulation,” Dobson explained. “VSI’s Product Certification Program – upgraded in 2022 – certifies the R-value of insulated vinyl siding for use as continuous insulation which can be part of the R-value requirement solution. We must continue communicating to contractors and homeowners alike that insulated vinyl siding and continuous insulation are synonymous.”

About The Vinyl Siding Institute

The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), located in Alexandria, VA, is the trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding and trim products in North America. As industry advocates, VSI’s goal is to further the development and growth of the vinyl and polymeric siding industry by helping to develop material, product and performance standards in cooperation with standards-making organizations and code bodies. VSI engages in product stewardship and outreach activities to enhance the image of the industry and its products and serves as an information resource to remodelers, builders, planners, designers, architects, elected officials, building code officials, distributors, homeowners and other exterior cladding decision-makers on the facts about vinyl siding. For more information, visit www.vinylsiding.org.

