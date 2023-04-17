Renowned Expert on Women's Hormone Therapy to Speak at The Compounding Center in Leesburg, VA

Booksinging Event at The Compounding Center, Va by Dr. Pamela Smith

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERenowned Expert on Women's Hormone Therapy to Speak at The Compounding Center in Leesburg, VAThe Compounding Center in Leesburg, VA is proud to announce that Dr. Pamela Wartian Smith, MD, a renowned expert on women's bioidentical hormone therapy, will be visiting the pharmacy on April 26, 2023 at 4:30pm to give an informal talk on women's bioidentical hormone therapy. Dr. Smith will also be signing copies of her latest book titled What You Must Know About Women’s Hormones.Dr. Smith, who is a diplomat of the Board of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Physicians and the Director of the Center for Personalized Medicine is a well-respected authority on women's health and hormones. Her new book provides valuable insights and practical advice for women seeking to maintain optimal hormone balance throughout their lives. The talk will offer attendees a chance to learn from Dr. Smith's expertise and ask questions about the topics covered in her book.The Compounding Center is a leading provider of personalized health solutions and is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health and wellness. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Thanks to ZRT laboratory and The Compounding Center attendees will receive a complimentary signed copy of Dr. Smith's new book."We are thrilled to host Dr. Smith and provide a platform for her to share her knowledge and insights with the community. She is a phenomenal resource, “ said Cheri Garvin, owner of The Compounding Center. "Her expertise in the field of women's bioidentical hormones therapy is unparalleled, and we are honored to have her at the pharmacy."Don't miss this exciting opportunity to learn from one of the foremost experts on women's health and hormones. Register for the event today !For more information about the event, please contact The Compounding Center at (703) 779-3301 or visit their website at www.thecompoundingcenter.com Contact:Cheri GarvinThe Compounding Center(703) 779-3301info@thecompoundingcenter.com

Join us at The Compounding Center on April 26, 2023 at 4:30pm. She'll be talking about menopause and peri-menopause, as well as other hormone concerns.