Atropine Eye Drops Now for Childhood Myopia
The Compounding Center is now offering Atropine eye drops in a unique, award winning drug delivery system for compounded ophthalmic solutions.LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Compounding Center, a compounding pharmacy specializing in customized, compounded medications for human and animal patients, today announced the release of their Atropine Eye Drops for childhood myopia in a patented dropper that uses pure-flow technology. The said prescription eye medication helps decrease the progression of childhood myopia and offer a safer and easier way for patients with myopia to be compliant with their eye medication.
Nearly half of the U.S. population has myopia, also known as nearsightedness, and more than 50% of these patients are children. Myopia, however, is less severe in children and its progression can be slowed down by instilling diluted atropine into the affected eye. While ordinary eye drops may harbor bacteria by touching the tip or just plain exposure to air, The Compounding Center’s Atropine Eye Drops address that risk.
“We're so excited to launch this novel dropper bottle for our Atropine Eye Drops. The one-way valve protects the sterile drops by eliminating the possibility of the patient accidentally contaminating the bottle,” says Cheri Garvin, CEO at The Compounding Center. “Our new Atropine bottle is easy to use, travel-friendly, and does not require any frozen storage.”
The benefits of The Compounding Center Atropine Eye Drops include:
• Innovative bottle designed to prevent bacterial contamination through its one-way valve
• Tamper-proof and leak-proof dropper
• Helpful blue tip that acts as a focus point to look at for accurate application
• Product testing by an independent laboratory before dispensing
• The same high-quality diluted Atropine eye medication compounded by their well-trained pharmacists.
About The Compounding Center: A Leesburg, VA pharmacy, formerly known as Leesburg Pharmacy, accredited for sterile and non-sterile compounding, operating for over 4 decades. Aside from its awesome staff, it was also the first PCAB™ (Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board) accredited pharmacy in the DC area. The Compounding Center is committed to upholding its reputation as the most helpful, trustworthy, and friendly compounding pharmacy anyone can possibly work with so that their clients can “Experience the difference.”
The Compounding Center’s Atropine Eye Drops is now available. For more information about childhood myopia and Atropine Eye Drops, drop by at The Compounding Center or visit https://www.compoundingcenter.com/contactus.
