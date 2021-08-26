Cheri Garvin, Appointed to The Virginia Board of Pharmacy

Submit Release
I'm honored to have been chosen as a member of the Board of Pharmacy. I hope my past experiences will allow me to serve the commonwealth and positively impact our profession and our patients.”
— Cheri Garvin
LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Governor, Ralph S. Northam made appointments to his Administration. He appointed Cheri Garvin to the 10-member Board of Pharmacy. Cheri is a Pharmacist and the Owner of The Compounding Center, a compounding pharmacy in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in customized, compounded medications for human and animal patients.
Cheri brings 30 years of pharmacy experience to the board. She has worked in hospitals, chain pharmacies, nursing home pharmacies, and most recently as an owner of an independent community pharmacy. She's a hands-on pharmacist owner who continuously advocates for everyone’s access to personalized medicine. She recently had Congressional visits discussing regulatory changes that may affect patient access to medications.
“I'm honored to have been chosen as a member of the Board of Pharmacy,” said Garvin. “I hope my past experiences will allow me to serve the commonwealth and positively impact our profession and the patients entrusted to our care.”

About The Compounding Center: A Leesburg, VA pharmacy, accredited for sterile and non-sterile compounding, operating for over 4 decades. Aside from its awesome staff, it was also the first PCAB™ (Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board) accredited pharmacy in the DC area. The Compounding Center is committed to upholding its reputation as a knowledgeable and trustworthy compounding pharmacy.
For more information, please visit https://www.compoundingcenter.com/

