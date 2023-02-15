The Law Firm of Wilk Auslander, LLP welcomes John Cahill, an art law expert and litigator to the firm

Cahill brings over three decades of experience litigating art cases and guiding clients through the whole range of art transactions.” — Wilk Auslander, LLP

NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Firm of Wilk Auslander, LLP, Established in 1987 and dedicated to COMMERCIAL law, including , COMMERCIAL LITIGATION, judgment enforcement, CORPORATE LAW,REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS, tax law, employment, trusts and estates, AND BANKRUPTCY in New York state courts and Federal courts nationwide is pleased to welcome John Cahill, an art law expert and litigator to the firm.

"We could not be more excited to welcome John Cahill to the firm. John is a leader in the art law community whose reputation and skill is unparalleled," said Jack Wilk, managing partner at Wilk Auslander.

“His addition to the firm not only benefits our current clients, but expands our practice to include the dynamic and important ecosystem that encompasses the business of art,” added partner Jay Auslander.

Cahill brings over three decades of experience litigating art cases and guiding clients through the whole range of art transactions. Cahill has been a lawyer in private law firms and was the COO of Sotheby’s when it was a public company, overseeing commercial transactions and financial services.

"I am delighted to be joining Wilk Auslander and working with their client-focused, efficient team to help my clients and theirs with a broad range of transactional and litigation matters," Cahill said.

"Their reputation for excellence in corporate law and civil litigation makes Wilk Auslander stand out among powerhouse firms in New York, and I am excited to work with them."

Cahill has lectured and written widely on art law, was the Chair of the New York City Bar’s Art Law Committee, was Counsel to the Appraiser’s Association of America, and has taught art law in both Sotheby’s and Christie’s degree programs.

He received his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and graduated from Harpur College at Binghamton University. He joins Wilk Auslander after a few years at Olsoff | Cahill | Cossu LLP.

For all media inquiries please contact Juda Engelmayer, President, HeraldPR

SOURCE Wilk Auslander LLP