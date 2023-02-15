Submit Release
TSIA and nCloud Integrators Release White Paper on the Changing Priorities of Professional Services

POWELL, OH, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) and nCloud Integrators recently released a white paper entitled, “Successfully Navigating the Changing Priorities of Professional Services: A Fresh Look at Services Convergence During Times of Economic Uncertainty,” which outlines the new roles, management of resources, and technology systems that should be considered as professional services and customer success organizations intersect.

“At the TSIA Conference last fall, we had a breakout session that asked our panelists to discuss some specific challenges that they have faced with practice alignment and convergence,” states Brian Hodges, President/Co-Founder, nCloud Integrators. “When putting together this white paper, we have taken a fresh look at each of these challenges within the context of the current macro-economic environment and the possibility of reduced resource pools.”

A few of the key topics explored include:
*Defining or refining service entity charters
*Challenges of organizational resource alignment
*The use of applications, systems, and tools across delivery teams

“One of the main aims of TSIA is to help our members successfully navigate industry transformation and services convergence,” states Bo Di Muccio, Vice President of Professional Services Research & Advisory with TSIA. “We do this by identifying industry trends that are very likely to undermine the long-term viability of existing operating and business models, and that is the purpose of this white paper.”

The white paper can be downloaded via TSIA’s membership portal or by visiting www.nCloudIntegrators.com/whitepaper. Those reading the white paper are encouraged to keep the conversation going on this important topic with ideas and feedback for new areas of discussion.

About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit ncloudintegrators.com.

About TSIA
The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. For more information, visit tsia.com.

