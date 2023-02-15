Prometric and Skillable Partner to Bring Enhanced Performance Testing Capabilities to Credentialing Organizations

With Skillable, we provide real-time skill assessment and scoring using virtual labs, fully integrated into Prometric’s assessment platform, providing superior test development and delivery solutions.” — Kevin Pawsey, General Manager, Remote Assessments for Prometric

BALTIMORE, MD., USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prometric, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, has partnered with Skillable, a platform provider that enables organizations to assess, develop and validate digital skills with hands-on experiences, to bring enhanced Performance-based Testing (PBT) options to the certification industry.

This partnership further enhances Prometric’s more than 30 years of experience in assessment development and delivery by leveraging Skillable’s extensive experience in providing reliable performance-based exams, bringing those capabilities to a variety of markets such as IT and tech.

“As the need for hands-on practical skill and knowledge assessments evolves, so too does an increase in demand for reliable performance-based exams, addressing requirements for IT and technology training and certifications programs,” said Kevin Pawsey, General Manager, Remote Assessments for Prometric. “Through this new partnership with Skillable, we’re able to provide the industry real-time skill assessment and scoring using virtual labs, fully integrated into Prometric’s assessment platform, providing superior end-to-end test development and delivery solutions.”

Skillable is a pioneer in cloud-based PBT, helping organizations build their own skills validation programs since 2007. Software providers like Microsoft and AWS and certification bodies like CompTIA realize the value this knowledge bears and have trusted Skillable to develop Performance Testing-enabled exams to learners around the world.

“Performance Testing with Skillable puts candidates into a real environment, where they solve real-world scenarios and are evaluated on the outcome of their actions,” says Frank Gartland, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Skillable. “Automatic, granular scoring data delves deep into a candidate’s performance, highlighting where they did well and where additional improvement is needed, helping the candidate focus on skills development that fulfills certification requirements and translates into job-ready skills.”

This new integration of technology between Prometric and Skillable’s platforms provides enhanced opportunity to assess the needs of credentialing organizations and their test-takers, anytime, anywhere, through remote assessments.



About Prometric

Prometric is a leading global provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions. Our integrated end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Today, we are paving the industry’s path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit Prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/prometric.

About Skillable

A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated hands-on experiences will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas and Skillsoft trust Skillable to deliver experiential learning at scale. Skillable has delivered on that promise by supporting more than one million new learners in 2022 and over 25 million learning experiences in its tenure. Learn more at skillable.com/skills-validation.