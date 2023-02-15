100ASA Launches New Initiative to Plant a Tree for Every Pro Member on its Photography Platform
100ASA, a leading photography platform, announced today the launch of its new initiative to plant a tree for every new pro member who signs up for the platform.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100ASA, a leading photography platform for professionals and enthusiasts, announced today the launch of its new initiative to plant a tree for every new pro member who signs up for the platform. The initiative is part of the company's ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable practices and reducing the impacts of climate change.
"100ASA has always been committed to promoting sustainable practices and reducing our impact on the environment," said Massimiliano Peluso, Co-Founder of 100ASA. "With this new initiative, we are taking our commitment to the next level by planting a tree for every new member who joins our community.
It's essential for companies to take responsibility for their impact on the environment. By planting a tree for every pro member who signs up for our platform, we mitigate our carbon footprint and contribute to the reforestation efforts critical to combating climate change.
As part of the initiative, 100ASA has partnered with leading reforestation organisations to ensure that the trees planted are appropriate for local ecosystems and will significantly reduce carbon emissions. The company will also provide regular updates to its community on the initiative’s progress and environmental impact.
"We are excited to launch this new initiative and hope it inspires other companies to take action on climate change," said Andrea Turri, Co-Founder of 100ASA. "We believe that every individual and every company can make a difference, and by working together, we can create a more sustainable future for all."
Please visit the company's website for more information on the new initiative or to sign up for 100ASA's photography platform.
100ASA is a leading photography platform for professional and enthusiast photographers, providing a unique platform that offers a wide range of tools and resources to showcase their work, connect with clients, and grow their businesses
Massimiliano Peluso
100asa Ltd.
info@100asa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram