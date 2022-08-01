100ASA launches exclusive critique service for photographers
100ASA has launched an exclusive photography critique service. This is the first time this type of service it’s offered within an online photography community.
Their members can now refine their skill set by requesting professional feedback from seasoned photographers. This is the first time this type of service it’s offered within an online photography community.
“We want 100ASA to become the best online photography community worldwide, a place where amateurs and professionals can learn anything they need to achieve their goals,” says Massimiliano Peluso, Founder of 100ASA. “Our community reviews are already outstanding, but we wanted to go beyond, offering access to input from master photographers.”
It only takes a couple of clicks for a member to secure a photo critique on 100ASA. The platform will then match the application with an expert. The result is detailed and helpful feedback.
“To prevent generic comments, we have made available to the critics an intuitive dashboard with powerful UI tools so they can offer constructive, actionable feedback. They will evaluate and analyse each photo element, such as lighting, colours, and composition.”
The service requires the payment of an affordable fee, and it’s available to both free and paid members. It’s also possible to buy the Advanced package, which includes a chat with the evaluator.
100ASA is a unique online community of professional and amateur photographers with an innovative curation process. Founded in 2019, it has now over 20,000 free and paid members.
All 100ASA images go through a rigorous curation process before appearing in their galleries. Each gallery has its requirements and criteria for approval. Both seasoned professionals (curators) and the community decide together what photos are featured. 100ASA also has invested in ways to prevent mass uploads and fake accounts.
