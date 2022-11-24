Submit Release
Photographers’ online community creates a digital-currency-inspired token system

100ASA, an online community with over 20,000 photographers worldwide, is once again shaking the market with an innovative approach.

After releasing an app set to compete with other photo sharing platforms and a unique range of professional services, they have taken their token system to the next level.

Created to ensure the high quality of the photos uploaded to their community, the tokens earned by both free and paid members will no longer expire. With this, tokens become more like a digital currency, staying with the users until they decide it’s the right time to spend it.

And it will be more than just about “when”. It’s also about on what the users will spend it. 100ASA’s members can use their tokens to do more than upload photos. For example, they can trade them for paid memberships , professional photo critiques , amazon gift cards and much more.

Still, to ensure 100ASA’s members continue to upload only their best work, there is a limit on how many photos a member can upload based on their membership type.

100ASA is a unique online community of professional and amateur photographers with an innovative curation process. Founded in 2019, it now has over 20,000 free and paid members.

