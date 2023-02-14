Senate Bill 332 Printer's Number 294
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - (iii) The potential for harm or immediate or
potential danger to others if the fleeing individual or
individuals escape.
(iv) If the suspect is actively resisting arrest or
attempting to evade arrest by flight.
(v) Safety factors that pose a risk to law
enforcement officers and other persons.
(vi) If the suspect is in possession of a weapon.
(vii) Other relevant information that the law
enforcement officer reasonably believes to be true at the
time.
(2) Responsibilities of law enforcement officers.
(3) Responsibilities of the field supervisor.
(4) Decision-making criteria or principles for
termination of force. These criteria or principles may
include safety factors that pose a risk to law enforcement
officers and other persons.
(5) Recordkeeping protocols for use of force incidents.
(d) Policy requirements.--Each law enforcement agency policy
shall prohibit the use of choke holds by law enforcement
officers except in cases in which deadly force is authorized.
(e) Training governing use of force.--Before carrying a
weapon, each law enforcement officer shall receive training and
instruction with regard to the proper use of force and to the
law enforcement agency's policies and statutes with regard to
force. The training and instruction shall continue on an annual
basis and may include the following criteria:
(1) A law enforcement officer shall carry and use only
authorized weapons unless circumstances exist which pose an
immediate threat to the safety of the law enforcement officer
