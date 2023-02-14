Senate Bill 332 Printer's Number 294

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - (iii) The potential for harm or immediate or

potential danger to others if the fleeing individual or

individuals escape.

(iv) If the suspect is actively resisting arrest or

attempting to evade arrest by flight.

(v) Safety factors that pose a risk to law

enforcement officers and other persons.

(vi) If the suspect is in possession of a weapon.

(vii) Other relevant information that the law

enforcement officer reasonably believes to be true at the

time.

(2) Responsibilities of law enforcement officers.

(3) Responsibilities of the field supervisor.

(4) Decision-making criteria or principles for

termination of force. These criteria or principles may

include safety factors that pose a risk to law enforcement

officers and other persons.

(5) Recordkeeping protocols for use of force incidents.

(d) Policy requirements.--Each law enforcement agency policy

shall prohibit the use of choke holds by law enforcement

officers except in cases in which deadly force is authorized.

(e) Training governing use of force.--Before carrying a

weapon, each law enforcement officer shall receive training and

instruction with regard to the proper use of force and to the

law enforcement agency's policies and statutes with regard to

force. The training and instruction shall continue on an annual

basis and may include the following criteria:

(1) A law enforcement officer shall carry and use only

authorized weapons unless circumstances exist which pose an

immediate threat to the safety of the law enforcement officer

20230SB0332PN0294 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30