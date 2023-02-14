Submit Release
Senate Resolution 26 Printer's Number 296

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 296

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

26

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, DILLON,

LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, KEARNEY,

HUTCHINSON, KANE, STEFANO AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 14, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of January 2023 as "Cervical Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer and

fourth most frequent cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide;

and

WHEREAS, Nearly 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical

cancer each year in the United States and more than 4,000 women

die as a result; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth there are approximately 500 new

cases of cervical cancer annually; and

WHEREAS, The disease is almost totally treatable or

preventable with routine screening; and

WHEREAS, Hispanic women have the highest rate of cervical

cancer and Black, non-Hispanic women are more likely to die of

cervical cancer than any other group; and

WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society guidelines for the

prevention and early detection of cervical cancers recommend

