Senate Resolution 26 Printer's Number 296
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 296
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
26
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, DILLON,
LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, KEARNEY,
HUTCHINSON, KANE, STEFANO AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 14, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 14, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of January 2023 as "Cervical Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer and
fourth most frequent cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide;
and
WHEREAS, Nearly 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical
cancer each year in the United States and more than 4,000 women
die as a result; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth there are approximately 500 new
cases of cervical cancer annually; and
WHEREAS, The disease is almost totally treatable or
preventable with routine screening; and
WHEREAS, Hispanic women have the highest rate of cervical
cancer and Black, non-Hispanic women are more likely to die of
cervical cancer than any other group; and
WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society guidelines for the
prevention and early detection of cervical cancers recommend
