Senate Bill 337 Printer's Number 295
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 295
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
337
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA, COLLETT, KANE,
TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND PENNYCUICK,
FEBRUARY 14, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in charter schools, further providing
for funding for charter schools.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1725-A(a) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 1725-A. Funding for Charter Schools.--(a) Funding
for a charter school shall be provided in the following manner:
(1) [There] Except as provided for in subsection (a.1),
there shall be no tuition charge for a resident or nonresident
student attending a charter school.
(2) For non-special education students, the charter school
shall receive for each student enrolled no less than the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19