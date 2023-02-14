Senate Bill 337 Printer's Number 295

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 295

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

337

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA, COLLETT, KANE,

TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND PENNYCUICK,

FEBRUARY 14, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in charter schools, further providing

for funding for charter schools.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1725-A(a) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1725-A. Funding for Charter Schools.--(a) Funding

for a charter school shall be provided in the following manner:

(1) [There] Except as provided for in subsection (a.1),

there shall be no tuition charge for a resident or nonresident

student attending a charter school.

(2) For non-special education students, the charter school

shall receive for each student enrolled no less than the

