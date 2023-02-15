State Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man For Attempted Murder In Lexington Park

February 14, 2023

(Lexington Park, MD) – Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region arrested a St. Mary’s County man in connection with an attempted murder that occurred yesterday morning in Lexington Park.

The accused is identified as John Otha Dickens, 33, of St. Mary’s County. Dickens is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault. Dickens is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center waiting to be seen by a court commissioner.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dickens was at the victim’s residence shortly before 7:30 a.m. yesterday. The victim’s residence is located in the Fleets Way area of Lexington Park, Maryland.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting an altercation at the Lexington Park residence, police responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, troopers and EMS personnel located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to her neck. EMS responders rendered aid on the scene and transported her by medevac to an area hospital.

Dickens has an outstanding arrest warrant for similar violent offenses in the area and was identified as the suspect in area surveillance footage. Police subsequently began an intense search of the area. Search efforts were conducted throughout the night and into today.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division troopers located Dickens shortly before 4:00 p.m. today. He was arrested without incident at a residence on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed events related to this incident to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 or msp.leonardtown@maryland.gov.

The investigation continues..

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov