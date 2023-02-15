Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,195 in the last 365 days.

State Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man For Attempted Murder In Lexington Park

Maryland State Police News Release

(Lexington Park, MD) – Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region arrested a St. Mary’s County man in connection with an attempted murder that occurred yesterday morning in Lexington Park.

The accused is identified as John Otha Dickens, 33, of St. Mary’s County. Dickens is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault. Dickens is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center waiting to be seen by a court commissioner.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dickens was at the victim’s residence shortly before 7:30 a.m. yesterday. The victim’s residence is located in the Fleets Way area of Lexington Park, Maryland.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting an altercation at the Lexington Park residence, police responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, troopers and EMS personnel located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to her neck. EMS responders rendered aid on the scene and transported her by medevac to an area hospital.

Dickens has an outstanding arrest warrant for similar violent offenses in the area and was identified as the suspect in area surveillance footage.  Police subsequently began an intense search of the area.  Search efforts were conducted throughout the night and into today.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division troopers located Dickens shortly before 4:00 p.m. today. He was arrested without incident at a residence on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed events related to this incident to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 or msp.leonardtown@maryland.gov.

The investigation continues..

###

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

State Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man For Attempted Murder In Lexington Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.