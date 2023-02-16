Jen Schaeffer Joins Kleinschmidt Associates as a Senior Engineering Consultant
Seasoned engineering professional with more than 30 years of industry experience.
We are very lucky to have Jen bring her depth of experience on complex civil engineering projects to Kleinschmidt,”LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jen Schaeffer, PE, as a Senior Engineering Consultant.
— Brad Johnson, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
Jen specializes in the project and technical management of civil engineering projects. She has provided technical leadership for large, multi-year multi-disciplinary civil engineering projects in the environmental and nuclear sectors. Jen has developed engineering/technical memorandums, reports, plans, and specifications, working directly with clients and technical teams. She has a geotechnical background and has led geotechnical teams within multi-disciplinary projects, providing engineering construction oversight and geotechnical analyses. She has also led extensive field exploration programs with rigorous quality and regulatory requirements, such as nuclear power plant siting, hazardous waste repositories, water treatment plants, and highway expansions.
“We are very lucky to have Jen bring her depth of experience on complex civil engineering projects to Kleinschmidt,” says Brad Johnson, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt. “I look forward to seeing Jen apply her strong technical skills, positive attitude, and persistent work ethic to the type of unique and challenging work we do and see her thrive and continue to grow.”
“I’m excited to join Kleinschmidt’s team working to deliver high-quality projects for the public benefit,” says Jen Schaeffer, Senior Engineering Consultant at Kleinschmidt. “I look forward to contributing to Kleinschmidt's range of services in renewable energy and environmental enhancement projects.”
Jen Schaeffer holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a master’s in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. She is a registered Professional Engineer in Washington and Tennessee.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram