GLOBAL IMPACT ARTIST AIDA MURAD JOINS THE 2023 LA ART SHOW'S BOLD INTERNATIONAL LINEUP
BOLD INTERNATIONAL LINEUP “WHOLE HUMANS” COLLECTION PRESENTED BY MRG FINE ART GALLERY
My mission with art is to help people feel seen, heard, and loved. My intention is to spread that energy through art and into people’s hearts worldwide.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Received enthusiastically recently in Atlanta for her “Art, A Modern Medicine” exhibit with RevArt, global impact artist Aida Murad will be exhibiting her new collection “Whole Humans” at the LA Art Show Feb. 15-19th, 2023 (Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles).
— Aida Murad
The healing of trauma, using art as a tool for mental health, is a significant focus of Aida’s artistry – and one she holds as sacred. Art comes through her as a form of healing, Aida openly expresses, and she views it as an imperative – not just for some, but for everyone.
“Art should not be seen as solely a luxury object and made only for the wealthy,” Aida explains. “Art is a human gift that should be accessible and used by all. I believe art can be a tool for inner and outer transformation.”
Presented by MRG Fine Art Gallery at booth #1333 at the LA Art Show, this exhibition will be showcasing Aida's 12th art collection. Termed an "unparalleled international art experience." MRG Founder Michael Goodman expresses the gallery's commitment to showcasing artwork of Aida's caliber at the prestigious Art Show in this way:
“Grounded by a mission to hold space for holistic change, this monumental exhibition by MRG Fine Art creates an open platform for emerging and established talent of diverse backgrounds. As foundational transformation is inherent in the evolutionary process of both artists and society alike, we see a glimpse into our future through the window of contemporary art.”
In Aida’s “Whole Humans” collection, the two paintings are circular, designed to express that no matter what emotional state we as humans may be in, we can still be a “whole human.” The first painting, titled “Knowing in the Unknown,” uses a mixture of black and light yellow colors, creating layers of gray within the painting. Utilizing only her forearms, Aida painted “Knowing in the Unknown” with her eyes closed – a technique she has developed to access deeper levels of creativity. The intention of this painting is to encourage us to enter the unknown and “dive deep,” inspired by Mark Matousek’s book When You are Falling, Dive. Aida’s second painting in the collection, titled “BEING” – painted in nearly opposite color tones – expresses an intention of holding people in a warm and serene embrace as they embark on their healing journey. Fully painted by Aida using only her index finger, “BEING” encompasses four layers of paint. Aida elaborates more about the message being conveyed through her “Whole Humans” collection:
“The ‘Whole Humans’ collection expresses the belief that we are still ‘whole humans’ no matter what state we feel we are in. We are complete and ‘whole humans’, and it's okay to experience the spectrum of emotions and colors. You and I are still whole. This sentiment is something very important to me, especially given the rise in mental health crises being experienced globally. Not only is art healing, but art is a tool to help us thrive and innovate as we celebrate our spectrum of living."
Upon selling the first two paintings from the ‘Whole Humans’ collection, Aida will release additional pieces for sale from this collection to exhibit at the LA Art Show.
Acting from a space of generosity to serve in the healing of others – and as a form of healing for herself – is something Aida is becoming known for. Having lost her grandmother during the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to return to her family in Jordan, Aida created a means for processing her grief through an art exhibit honoring grandmothers in New York City. From her unique gifts of utilizing art as a way to heal, Aida recently acquired the honor of becoming the first Artist In Residence at Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. She has made Los Angeles her home over the past few years while expanding her artistic presence in the U.S., falling in love with the city, she says, because “everything about LA inspires me and my art.”
Known as LA’s largest and longest-running art fair, the LA Art Show officially kicks off the city’s 2023 art season. Under the leadership of producer & director Kassandra Voyagis, the 28th edition of the LA Art Show promises a larger global presence and more ambitious programming than ever before.
The Fair aims to inspire important social dialogue, including the work of Ukrainian artist-turned-refugee Denis Sarazhin. TRANSformation by MRG Fine Art also promises to be a thought-provoking exhibition, creating an open platform for talent of diverse backgrounds, such as Aida’s “Whole Humans” collection.
Featuring nine art institutions, the Fair’s non-commercial program, and cultural anchor, DIVERSEartLA - curated by Marisa Caichiolo - will return with an ambitious agenda to address the global climate crisis. MOLAA will present work from iconic Ecofeminist Judy Baca, and AMA will present one of Mexico’s most prominent photographers, Alfredo De Stefano.
The LA Art Show will donate 15% of all ticket proceeds to support the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
Next month, Aida will be a featured artist for the TEDinArabic Summit on March 17th-19th, 2023, at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. She will create an art installation about the power of love and lead art workshops where people will paint with their fingers to help the audience with the concept of being a Whole Human.
TED and Qatar Foundation have launched TEDinArabic. As part of its mission of "Ideas worth spreading." TED is committed to enabling inspiring ideas to cut through language barriers and borders. Jointly they have focused on sharing solutions, inventions, and stories in Arabic.
“My mission with art is to help people feel seen, heard, and loved. My intention is to spread that energy through art and into people’s hearts worldwide.” – Aida Murad
www.aidamurad.com
For more information and upcoming opportunities for media interviews with Aida Murad at the LA Art Show, contact: Grayce McCormick, Lightfinder PR, lightfinderpr@gmail.com
Grayce McCormick
Lightfinder PR
lightfinderpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Aida Murad: Art, A Modern Medicine