Babyletto Launches New Organic Cotton Nursery Bedding Category
EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning nursery furnishings brand Babyletto is celebrating the launch of a refreshed bedding category made with 100 percent organic muslin cotton and five hand-drawn designs by Clementine Kids. This bedding achieves renowned Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) Certification, meeting stringent environmental criteria and social responsibility standards along the entire supply chain process.
Made with cotton fibers grown without chemicals, pesticides or GMOs, the muslin weave is lightweight and breathable, making it a sustainable choice for parents looking for a bedding option that will last as their baby grows and become softer with each wash.
Parents will find bedding available in the following sizes:
Mini and Full-Size Sheets
Bassinet and Midi Sheets for the best-selling Yuzu 8-in-1 All-Stages Crib
Swaddles, Quilts and Changing Pad Covers
These new design patterns include delicate daisies, playful rainbows, trendy terrazzo, soothing olive branches, neutral oat stripes and an additional solid white option. Babyletto will release a special women in history print honoring incredible female achievements this March during Women’s History Month with additional designs to come in 2023.
“We are so excited to have GOTS Certified bedding pieces in our Babyletto assortment. They make a perfect baby shower gift and a must-have addition to any crib purchase for our customers,” says Sarah Mahon, Babyletto Brand Manager and Spokesperson.
Bedding category prices start from $25 and are available now on Babyletto.com.
About Babyletto:
Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For over 11 years Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses feel like an extension of parents’ personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Babyletto has sold to over 1 million parents. Please find more information at www.babyletto.com
