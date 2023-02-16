Wildfire Lawyer Jeffrey Nadrich Supports Community Wildfire Protection Act

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Nadrich, a California wildfire lawyer, supports the Community Wildfire Protection Act, a recently introduced bill which seeks to make sure at-risk communities are able to receive federal grants in order to reduce their risk of wildfires.

“High temperatures and drought conditions pose an extreme wildfire risk to California communities, and this bill will help protect those communities from the devastating effects of wildfires,” Nadrich said.

The bill, introduced by Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), amends 2003’s Healthy Forests Restoration Act. The bill specifically amends that Act’s definitions for which communities are deemed “at-risk” for wildfires.

The Healthy Forests Restoration Act defines communities at risk for wildfires as communities on a 2001 Federal Register list or any group of structures with basic services and infrastructure that are located adjacent to or inside federal land. The Community Wildfire Protection Act seeks to expand the number of communities who are deemed “at-risk” communities, and to remove the requirement that certain communities be located adjacent to or inside federal land.

The bill aims to expand the number of communities eligible for federal grants or mitigation of wildfire risks.

The bill would help communities access grants for the development and implementation of Community Wildfire Protection Plans. These plans let local, tribal and state governmental entities work in tandem with the federal government to remove dangerous wildfire fuels from forests.

A press release on Senator Feinstein’s official website stated that wildfire threats have “changed significantly” since 2001’s “woefully inadequate” Federal Register list was composed, with Feinstein stating that climate change is increasing the number of communities at risk of wildfires.

In 2022, numerous destructive wildfires hit California. The Mosquito Fire burned 76,788 acres of land in Placer and El Dorado Counties from September 6, 2022 to October 22, 2022, destroying 78 buildings and causing over 11,000 people to be evacuated according to Wikipedia. The cost to suppress the fire was over $180 million.

Wikipedia states that the McKinney Fire burned 60,138 acres of land in Siskiyou County from July 29, 2022 to September 7, 2022, destroying 185 buildings, killing four civilians, and leading to the evacuation of 5,800 people. The fire cost $87.4 million to suppress.

The Fairview Fire burned 28,307 acres of land in Riverside County in September 2022, destroying 35 structures and killing two civilians, according to the Wikipedia page on the fire.

The Mill Fire burned 3,935 acres of land in Siskiyou County from September 2, 2022 to September 13, 2022, destroying 118 buildings and killing two civilians, according to the Wikipedia page on the fire.

The Dixie Fire burned 963,309 acres of land from July 13, 2021 to October 25, 2021, destroying 1,329 buildings and leading to the death of a firefighter, according to the Wikipedia page on the fire. The minimum estimate regarding the fire’s cost is $1.15 billion. The 2021 Dixie Fire was the largest single wildfire in California history.

About Jeffrey Nadrich

Jeffrey Nadrich is the managing partner of Nadrich & Cohen, LLP, a California wildfire law firm representing victims of multiple wildfires, including the Dixie, McKinney, Mill, Mosquito and Fairview fires. The law firm has been representing Californians since 1990 and has recovered over $350,000,000 on behalf of its clients in that time.