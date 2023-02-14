Submit Release
Came the Lightening - Valentines Day Offer

Valentine's Day Offer

As a Valentine's Day gift to Genesis subscribers, we are offering Olivia Harrison's limited edition at the pre-publication price until Friday. To receive 10% off the Collector and/or the Deluxe copies, just enter the gift code VALENTINES23 at the checkout. A downloadable gift certificate is also available, that can be printed at home to present before the book arrives. Please see here for more details.

