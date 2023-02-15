Veritas Press expands national leadership, management and educational teams
Classical Christian education company adds more than 60 to its swiftly growing staff for a year of record employment growth
This past year has been one of incredible growth for Veritas... we continue to expand our ability to reach more K-12 students with our best-in-class curricula for Christian schools and home schools.”LANCASTER, PA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and curriculum for kindergarten through twelfth grade, has added leadership in marketing and operations as well as expansion of education, service and support teams. Some key new hires include Raymond Nettleship as Vice President of Operations, Art Siegert as Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Molly Nickles as Marketing Manager and Lisa VanDerhoof as Service Manager—along with new teachers, service team members, academic advisors, consultants and warehouse staff.
“This past year has been one of incredible growth for Veritas,” said Laurie Detweiler, Executive Vice President and co-Founder of Veritas Press. “With the addition of Art, Raymond, Molly and Lisa, as well as more than 60 skilled team members and educators, we continue to expand our ability to reach more K through 12 students with our best-in-class curricula for Christian schools and home schools.”
Ray Nettleship, Vice President of Operations
Nettleship is an experienced operations leader with a core focus on setting strategic direction and leading transformational programs at the intersection of business strategy, process and technology. He joins Veritas from the high tech sector, where he focused on enterprise software and operations processes. In his role, he oversees customer service, warehouse operations, finance, purchasing, HR and IT departments working with marketing, sales and VSA to continually improve systems and processes.
Art Siegert, Vice President of Marketing & Sales
In addition to his passion for building winning teams, Siegert is a self-starter and strategic thinker with a strong focus on tactical execution. During his career, he has held various marketing leadership roles within SaaS, market research, non-profit and fintech. Siegert oversees the marketing and sales departments at Veritas Press, where he works with sales and project management to boost brand awareness, drive revenue and implement growth strategies. He holds a degree in art with an emphasis on graphic design and has been recognized by his industry peers with multiple American Advertising Awards® (Addys) for his work. He is also a MBA graduate of Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management.
Molly Nickles, Marketing Manager
Nickles brings an entrepreneurial spirit to Veritas Press after many years as an award-winning photographer. She has also managed marketing at TalkBox.mom, an educational program for families to learn foreign languages. Her focus at Veritas is on marketing, social media, customer success, partnership relations and design—working with the marketing team to create information on social media, newsletters and conferences to help bolster the continued growth of the company.
Lisa VanDerhoof, Service Manager
VanDerhoof serves as Service Manager for Veritas service representatives who provide customer support and experience for families and schools around the world. During her career, she has worked in the business sector in areas including business development, client care management, sales and finance. She has also served as a volunteer in several classical Christian schools and within homeschool communities. VanDerhoof received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Computer Science from Cornerstone University in Michigan.
Veritas Press has also added a record number of staff in 2022, including teachers Melissa Amaya, Nicole Artese, Joan Brandon, Carrie Cannon, Ruth DeUnger, Lucinda Diem, Jamie Dudreck, Dena Elder, David Erickson, Mari Leigh Fanning, Joanna Fisher, Samuel Gist, Thomas Greene, Malinda Harrell, Angie Henriksen, Jonathan Hoover, Bobby Jencks, Greg Jenks, Jodie Kirk, Joshua Marx, Kelda Massey, Stephanie McIntyre, Melanie Meadow, Kristen Nixon, Andrea O'Donnell, Annie Ortega-Shyne, Devan Quandt, Morgan Radutiu, Elizabeth Riess, Daniel Samms, Jay Stigdon, Benjamin Szumskyj, Benjamin Taylor, Andrew Waldy and Carla Wilson. New service team members include Jennifer Brown, Stephanie Crowley, Mary Cumings, Elya Dennis, Layne Fischer, Candice Forte, Angela Gross, Charice Hoptowit, Kate Makaroff, Kara McDonald, Sarah Montgomery, Holly Ramirez, Kathy Ratze, Kalli Schambach, Julie Strawbridge, Brenda Torres and Amanda Walker. Other additions in administration and advising include Jen Bellucci, Jennifer Hayes, Amanda Simms, Peter Ting, Katelyn Walter and Mary Wilkinson, along with warehouse staff Gabe Brennen and Matt Howe.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
