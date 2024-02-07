Veritas Press Families Have Access to ESA and School Choice Funds

ESA and School Choice Funds

Classical Christian education company supports access to Educational Savings Accounts and School Choice funds in eight states, with expansion continuing.

Having access to ESA and School Choice funds gives parents the opportunity to move forward with the right educational choices for their students. Veritas is committed to facilitating this process.”
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster
LANCASTER, PA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, is currently working with eight states as a partner giving families access to Educational Savings Accounts and School Choice funds to pay for Veritas educational programs. Current states with access include Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia, and West Virginia. Expansion is in process to three more states currently: Iowa, Missouri, and Utah—with more on the way.

Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) offer parents a publicly funded, government-authorized savings account to use for educational purposes. Parents can allocate the funds, tax-free, towards various academic expenses such as school tuition, tutoring, online education programs and instructional materials. Each state has their own unique ESA program. Veritas is an approved partner for ESA fund allocation in the states indicated above at this time.

School Choice is a program that allows state education funds to “follow” students to the schools or services that suit them best. This can include public schools, private schools, charter schools, homeschooling environments, or other chosen learning environments, and Veritas Press is participating in these programs in the eight states listed.

“Having access to ESA and School Choice funds gives parents the opportunity to move forward with the right educational choices for their students, and Veritas is committed to facilitating this process in as many states as possible,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster. “As our participation in these programs expands, we are thrilled to see more and more families being provided these resources for their children’s education.”

Veritas Press will continue working to facilitate access to Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) and School Choice funds across more states for families seeking a classical Christian education. For more information, families can schedule time for a free consultation HERE.

About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.

