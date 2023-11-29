Veritas Press Expands Global Reach and Accessibility Amidst Record-High Student Enrollment
Classical Christian education company adds 50 new evening classes for international access and to serve growing student population
We’re thrilled to continue expanding our roster of dynamic live online classes, offering greater access worldwide by providing virtual teaching in multiple time zones to meet student needs.”LANCASTER, PA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifty new classes have been added to the live online curriculum for quickly growing Veritas Scholars Academy (VSA), a global classical Christian education program and curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grades. VSA also continues a strong growth trajectory, gaining the highest student enrollment in live online classes in the history of the school.
— Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy
“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our roster of dynamic live online classes, offering greater and greater access worldwide by providing virtual teaching in multiple time zones to meet student needs,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster. “As our rapid expansion continues, we will continually broaden our course offerings to meet this increasing demand.”
The addition of 50 new classes is a response not only to enrollment growth, but corresponds to more online student schedules as well. The addition of alternative class times will help serve the growing international student population and even enhance accessibility to U.S. students in Alaska and Hawaii time zones. These additional live online classes are a range of subjects and grade levels as VSA seeks to meet the needs of students across the globe.
Veritas Scholars Academy provides a classical Christian education with a Biblical foundation. VSA emphasizes the development of persuasive reasoning, precise articulation, and comprehensive preparation. Academics follow the classical trivium—grammar, dialectic, and rhetoric. To learn more, visit diploma.veritaspress.com.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
