Veritas Press awarded charter for National Honor Society
Classical Christian education company partners with national recognition program to enhance academic excellence, leadership and community engagement
We're thrilled about the National Honor Society charter for Veritas, as it will give full-time VSA Diploma Program students valuable opportunities like access to scholarships and leadership resources.”LANCASTER, PA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and curriculum for kindergarten through twelfth grade, has been awarded their charter for the National Honor Society (NHS). The NHS is a national recognition program that honors student achievement and elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster
“We are thrilled about the new National Honor Society charter for Veritas, as it will give our full-time VSA Diploma Program students new and valuable opportunities like access to scholarships and leadership resources,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster. “It is not an easy process, and securing and upholding an NHS chapter is a source of accomplishment for both our school as a whole and our internal council who worked toward this partnership.”
Full-time Veritas Scholars Academy Diploma students currently in ninth, tenth or eleventh grade will be eligible for the program in 2024. Qualification for induction is based on the four pillars of the NHS: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character.
- Scholarship: Exhibiting a dedication to lifelong learning, maximizing educational opportunities and striving to make a positive impact on the world.
- Service: Making a choice to extend oneself for others, creating transformative change that reaches from schools to global communities, and sculpting a better world through one’s humanity.
- Leadership: Inspiring peers through actions, nurturing a collaborative environment, and championing positive change, all while fostering personal growth and development.
- Character: Valuing diversity, building relationships grounded in empathy and exhibiting qualities like perseverance, respect, integrity and honesty.
With this NHS charter in place, Veritas students accepted into the program will have access to training conferences, scholarships, and access to additional college admissions resources.
The NHS chapter advisor for Veritas Press is Allan Bruner, with a faculty council consisting of teaching staff Amy Kleespies, Rachel Minnis, Elizabeth Nelson, Rob Shearer and Dr. Jay Stigdon—along with Academic Advisor Dion Mote and school leadership team members Dr. Bob Cannon and Dean Laura King. The internal Veritas council facilitates the chapter’s bylaws, service projects, and other administrative items to ensure full establishment and involvement with the National Honor Society opportunities.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
About The National Honor Society
The National Honor Society (NHS) is a nationwide organization for high school students in the United States and outlying territories, which consists of many chapters in high schools. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship, leadership, service, and character. The NHS is sponsored and supervised by NASSP and the day-to-day administration of NHS is handled by the NASSP Department of Student Activities.
